Matrix Capital Management Company LP Boosted Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $33.82 Million; Share Price Declined; Utah Retirement Systems Trimmed Jetblue Awys (JBLU) Holding by $540,912

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.27M, up from 71,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $20.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1821.8. About 1.24M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in SE Asia; 25/04/2018 – MAERSK CEO UNCONCERNED AMAZON, ALIBABA TO DISRUPT BOX SHIPPING; 16/04/2018 – Those seeking to overturn Quill â€“ including President Trump â€“ think this is a way to force large internet retailers like Amazon to pay more sales taxes. They are gravely mistaken; 26/04/2018 – Amazon: Seeing ‘Remarkable’ Acceleration in AWS Growth; 02/04/2018 – Trump tweeted Saturday that “This Post Office scam must stop. Amazon must pay real costs (and taxes) now!”; 29/05/2018 – The group is supporting a shareholder proposal calling for Amazon to separate the roles of CEO and chairman; 10/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – RYANAIR IS MOVING ITS INFRASTRUCTURE TO AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 05/03/2018 – Bloomberg Australia: Amazon is planning to expand Whole Foods delivery to San Francisco; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Turnaround Plan Weighs on Profit as It Chases Amazon; 02/05/2018 – Both sides of the American political spectrum now have their sights set on Amazon

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (JBLU) by 58.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 33,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.22% . The institutional investor held 24,093 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $394,000, down from 57,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Jetblue Awys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $18.11. About 1.16 million shares traded. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has risen 7.37% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 10/05/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP JBLU.O APRIL LOAD FACTOR 85.7 PCT, UP 0.4 POINTS; 09/04/2018 – JetBlue Launches `GreenUp™’ Campaign in Celebration of Earth Month; 22/05/2018 – JBLU SAYS IT MADE SOME CAPACITY `ADJUSTMENTS’ FOR JULY, AUGUST; 11/05/2018 – JetBlue: Has Reached an Agreement in Principle With the Air Line Pilots Association; 03/05/2018 – JetBlue Lands in Minneapolis, Making the Twin Cities the Airline’s 102nd Destination; 05/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS SAYS EXPECTS TO BEGIN TAKING DELIVERY OF A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT IN 2019 – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – JetBlue April Capacity Increased 5.3%; 06/03/2018 JetBlue to Webcast Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 25/04/2018 – JETBLUE SAYS REJECTION OF INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS LED TO CUTS; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – QTRLY PASSENGER REVENUE PER ASM OF 12.06 CENTS VS 11.46 CENTS

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Invest Counselors holds 3.69% or 18,044 shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel reported 17,659 shares. Ruggie Capital Group Incorporated has 2,288 shares. Wafra has 1.23% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 53,906 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Inc has 1.71 million shares. Mai Capital Management stated it has 0.71% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The New Jersey-based Murphy Capital has invested 2.51% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Whetstone Cap Advsr Ltd Company stated it has 11.68% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Westwood Management Il invested 10.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pennsylvania-based Clark Management Grp has invested 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ssi Investment Mgmt accumulated 900 shares. Altimeter Mgmt LP holds 0.49% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 8,000 shares. Confluence Wealth Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.85% or 960 shares. 20,113 were accumulated by Strategic Wealth Grp Inc Limited Liability Company.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWF, AMZN, V, CSCO – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, FB – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 25, 2019 : AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, INTC, SBUX, SYK, AFL, FISV, RSG, FTV, VRSN, EIX – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Sends Users Dashing Toward Alexa – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Analysts await JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 48.84% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.43 per share. JBLU’s profit will be $189.67 million for 7.07 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by JetBlue Airways Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “JetBlue Stock Is Surging in June: Here’s Why – The Motley Fool” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JetBlue gets more aggressive with Europe plans – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JetBlue’s load factor slips in July – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Southwest starts new program to make becoming a pilot easier – Dallas Business Journal” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Exploit the Short-Term Dip With These 5 Great Value Picks – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18,551 shares to 1.43M shares, valued at $168.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 100,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 378,152 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).