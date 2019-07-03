Matrix Capital Management Company LP Boosted Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $33.82 Million; Hanseatic Management Services Has Trimmed Bio (TECH) Holding by $744,480 as Stock Value Rose

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.27 million, up from 71,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.67 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 31/05/2018 – Audible Announces the Minetta Lane Theatre as Its Creative Home for Live Productions in New York; 15/05/2018 – JOHN DAVID WASHINGTON RECEIVES AN IMDB STARMETER AWARD AT THE CANNES FILM FESTIVAL; 07/05/2018 – Telsey Advisory Group initiates Amazon coverage at outperform, saying that the e-commerce company should capture 9.6 percent of total retail sales by 2020; 04/04/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: Scoop: Here are details from Trump’s dinner with Safra Catz and Peter Thiel last night. The big govt contra; 19/04/2018 – Velocity Achieves Amazon Web Services Oracle Competency Status; 04/04/2018 – Zenoss Announces Partnership With Google Cloud; 25/05/2018 – Lakeland Ledger: Amazon’s finance ambitions draw attention from Fed; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago Recode previously reported that the company planned to open up to six new locations this year; 17/05/2018 – Amazon Favored by 39 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Amazon’s pharmacy hires hint of ambitions to upend a $360 billion market

Hanseatic Management Services Inc decreased its stake in Bio (TECH) by 93.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold 3,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 267 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53,000, down from 4,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Bio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $216.72. About 69,521 shares traded. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 29.42% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 10/04/2018 – Bio-Techne at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 21/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Names Kim Kelderman as Pres, Diagnostics and Genomics; 14/03/2018 Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ GI, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 21/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Expands RNAscope® ISH Automation – Facilitating Drug Discovery and Development; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q Adj EPS $1.21; 11/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 14/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ Gl, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 07/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Techne Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECH)

Analysts await Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 10.00% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.1 per share. TECH’s profit will be $46.29 million for 44.78 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Bio-Techne Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.08% EPS growth.

