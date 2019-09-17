Matrix Asset Advisors Upped Position in Symantec (SYMC) by $744,765; Kar Auction Services (KAR) Stake Has Boosted by S Muoio & Company

S Muoio & Company increased its stake in Kar Auction Services Inc (KAR) by 1504.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company bought 116,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The institutional investor held 123,877 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.10M, up from 7,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Kar Auction Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $26.38. About 1.03M shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 27/03/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – KAR Auction Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 76C; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction Sees FY Net $329M-Net $349.7M; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.40 – $2.55; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q OPER REV. $950.5M, EST. $923.7M; 14/03/2018 – KAR Auction Services Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference; 24/04/2018 – KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 15.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc bought 35,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 261,964 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.70 million, up from 226,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.25. About 3.32M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 11/05/2018 – Symantec: No Safety Margin — Heard on the Street; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – WILL HOST CONF CALL TO PROVIDE MORE DATA ON INTERNAL INVESTIGATION BY AUDIT COMMITTEE OF CO’S BOARD; 11/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Symantec Corporation (SYMC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Internal Investigation in Connection With Concerns by Former Employee; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees FY19 Rev $4.760B-$4.90B; 13/05/2018 – MW’s @Carson_C_Block with a cold read on Symantec $SYMC on his; 16/05/2018 – SYMANTEC RATING MAY BE CUT TO JUNK BY MOODY’S ON INTERNAL PROBE; 17/05/2018 – KASKELA LAW LLC: Important Deadline Established in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Symantec Corp. — SYMC; 25/05/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Symantec Corporation and Certain Officers — SYMC; 11/05/2018 – Symantec loses a third of its value after news of internal audit, on pace for worst day in 17 years

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 70 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 129.65 million shares or 1.56% more from 127.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Granite Investment Prtnrs Limited Co reported 44,955 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Advisory Rech reported 623,525 shares stake. Comerica Bancorporation holds 191,031 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 2,450 are owned by Claar Advsr. Bahl Gaynor has 0.01% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Blackrock Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated owns 232 shares. Legal General Grp Incorporated Pcl accumulated 0% or 298,280 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership owns 17,964 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 607 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brinker, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 64,820 shares. Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora holds 34,666 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hwg Hldgs LP has 0% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). State Street has invested 0% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 37 investors sold SYMC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 540.17 million shares or 2.07% less from 551.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Bank Of Mellon Corporation, New York-based fund reported 4.48M shares. Cwm Limited has invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). 127,660 are held by Farmers. Hartford Inv Communication has 0.06% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 97,209 shares. Invesco reported 11.07 million shares stake. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Menta Capital Limited Co reported 0.22% stake. Nomura Asset Management Company accumulated 120,522 shares. Manchester Limited Com holds 1,511 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ancora Advsrs reported 12,950 shares. Arcadia Investment Corporation Mi has 0.01% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 1,800 shares. Gulf Intll Bancorp (Uk) Limited invested 0.06% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 173,514 shares. Paradigm Capital Ny reported 0.21% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80 million and $564.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 19,231 shares to 457,482 shares, valued at $21.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 37,558 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,628 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.