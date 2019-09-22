Matrix Asset Advisors Trimmed Occidental Pete (OXY) Position; JX HOLDINGS TOKYO ORDINARY SHARES (JXHGF) Shorts Up By 11.59%

JX HOLDINGS INC TOKYO ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:JXHGF) had an increase of 11.59% in short interest. JXHGF’s SI was 2.36M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 11.59% from 2.11M shares previously. With 600 avg volume, 3927 days are for JX HOLDINGS INC TOKYO ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:JXHGF)’s short sellers to cover JXHGF’s short positions. It closed at $4.0648 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) stake by 6.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold 15,126 shares as Occidental Pete Corp (OXY)’s stock declined 10.65%. The Matrix Asset Advisors Inc holds 225,075 shares with $11.32 million value, down from 240,201 last quarter. Occidental Pete Corp now has $40.88B valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $45.7. About 7.92M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – REPORTED AND CORE INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 OF $708 MILLION, OR $0.92 PER DILUTED SHARE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q

Another recent and important JXTG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHGF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Japan refiner Idemitsu finalizes $5.6B deal to acquire Showa Shell – Seeking Alpha” on October 16, 2018.

JXTG Holdings, Inc. engages in integrated energy, resources, and materials businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $14.91 billion. The firm is involved in the manufacturing and marketing of petroleum and petrochemical products; manufacture of synthetic resin processed products; storage, receiving, and shipment of petroleum products; sea transport of crude oil and petroleum products; sale of LPG; generation and supply of electricity; sale and lease of automobile-related parts, as well as holding investments in companies extracting coal, and LNG developments; and provision of lubricants, basic chemical products, and specialty and performance chemical products. It currently has negative earnings. It also engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas; development, manufacturing, and marketing of non-ferrous metals and electronic materials, as well as recycling of non-ferrous metal materials; marketing of non-ferrous metal products, etc.; smelting and refining of copper; manufacturing and marketing of copper wire rods, copper foils, precision rolled and pressing products, electronic materials, thin-film materials, and titanium; production and sale of copper and molybdenum ore; provision of recycling and environmental services; asphalt paving; land transport; and sea transport of non-ferrous metal products, etc., as well as gold, silver, and sulfuric acid business.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,535 are held by First National Tru. 8,937 are owned by Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. 137,470 are owned by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Rmb Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 53,465 shares. Vaughan Nelson Invest Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 16,400 shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 136,230 shares. Ckw Finance Group Inc, a Hawaii-based fund reported 2,700 shares. 200 are owned by Community State Bank Na. Moreover, Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership has 0.25% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 310,154 shares. Moreover, Kempner Capital Management has 2.4% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 72,985 shares. Mraz Amerine Assocs, a California-based fund reported 10,757 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter Inc stated it has 57,070 shares. Brookstone Management stated it has 10,599 shares. Cordasco Financial Network stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. Shearer Bob also bought $753,258 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, August 5. 5,000 shares valued at $222,850 were bought by Dillon Kenneth on Friday, August 16. Hollub Vicki A. also bought $1.80 million worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. KLESSE WILLIAM R had bought 10,000 shares worth $482,200. Vangolen Glenn M. also bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. The insider Brown Oscar K bought $724,200. $437,790 worth of stock was bought by Batchelder Eugene L. on Monday, June 10.

Among 9 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Occidental Petroleum has $70 highest and $4700 lowest target. $56.17’s average target is 22.91% above currents $45.7 stock price. Occidental Petroleum had 19 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 22 the stock rating was downgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral”. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 19. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Friday, August 23. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of OXY in report on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight” rating. Jefferies downgraded Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, April 29 to “Hold” rating. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, August 13 by JP Morgan. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, August 27 by Goldman Sachs.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $626.14M for 16.32 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.