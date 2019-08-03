Matrix Asset Advisors Stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Has Raised by $5.36 Million; Parthenon Trimmed Its Position in Fastenal Co (FAST) by $313,600

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 108.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc bought 28,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 53,907 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.35M, up from 25,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $209.37. About 2.38 million shares traded or 2.10% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 15/03/2018 – The Gamble That Put David Solomon on Top at Goldman Sachs; 23/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Had Gas Natural Target at EUR19.5; 03/04/2018 – INFRASTRUCTURE FUNDS MANAGED BY MIRA AND GOLDMAN SACHS TO ACQUIRE HES INTERNATIONAL FROM RIVERSTONE AND THE CARLYLE GROUP; 30/05/2018 – Penumbra at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 20/04/2018 – Peers and private equity bidders in frame for Bertelsmann’s call-centre unit; 02/05/2018 – Goldman CEO pledges caution in consumer lending; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: GOLDMAN HAS CHANCE TO GAIN SHARE FROM DEUTSCHE RETREAT; 03/04/2018 – Macquarie, Goldman Sachs funds to buy port terminal group HES International – statement; 28/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES 12-MONTH FORECAST FOR CHINESE YUAN VS DOLLAR TO 6.20 YUAN CNY= FROM PREVIOUS 6.45 YUAN, CITES U.S. TRADE RELATIONS; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL

Parthenon Llc decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc sold 4,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The hedge fund held 150,754 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70M, down from 155,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.62. About 5.25 million shares traded or 11.35% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%; 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Declares Dividend of 37c; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q EPS 61c; 23/03/2018 – Fastenal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Didn’t Open Any Branches in 1Q, Closed 49 Branches; 09/04/2018 – Fastenal Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Schroder Invest Management has 0.16% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Cordasco Fincl has invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 5,248 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.15% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Sfmg Llc reported 1,671 shares stake. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 7,074 shares. Grassi Invest Mngmt accumulated 35,240 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 3.10M shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants accumulated 0.25% or 11,886 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Communications New York has 0.04% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Kentucky Retirement Sys reported 0.28% stake. Bb&T Corporation holds 0.01% or 3,128 shares. Profit Ltd Com accumulated 0.42% or 2,831 shares. Maverick Capital Limited has invested 0.09% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Atwood Palmer accumulated 100 shares or 0% of the stock.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80M and $585.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,477 shares to 270,309 shares, valued at $27.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 6,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 291,586 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $206.43 million for 20.57 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.