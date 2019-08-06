Matrix Asset Advisors Raised Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM)

Among 7 analysts covering Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Sprouts Farmers Market had 15 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Friday, August 2. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold” on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Friday, June 21 with “Hold”. See Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) latest ratings:

02/08/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

02/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $22.0000 New Target: $19.0000 Downgrade

23/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Oppenheimer

24/06/2019 Broker: Bernstein Rating: Hold Upgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Bernstein 23.0000

21/06/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Hold New Target: $25 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Hold New Target: $20 Maintain

23/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

29/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Deutsche Bank

04/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc increased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 87.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc acquired 141,869 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 3.38%. The Matrix Asset Advisors Inc holds 304,209 shares with $13.25M value, up from 162,340 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $48.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $35.15. About 7.84 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 19/03/2018 – ANGLO AFRICAN OIL & GAS PLC AAOG.L – UNIT PETRO KOUILOU HAS FINALISED A CONTRACT WITH LEADING OIL SERVICES COMPANY SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 21/05/2018 – RDIF IN CONSULTATIONS W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EURASIA DRILLING: TASS; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) stake by 4,043 shares to 146,599 valued at $11.84 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 30,720 shares and now owns 82,032 shares. Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% or 21,465 shares in its portfolio. Capital Interest Sarl holds 230,800 shares or 1.26% of its portfolio. 170,492 are held by Mcdaniel Terry And. The New York-based Markston Intll Lc has invested 0.38% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). High Pointe Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 23,040 shares or 1.37% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Roanoke Asset Mngmt reported 0.72% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 124,068 are held by Mufg Americas. Horizon Invests Llc owns 27,977 shares. Parsec Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 108,585 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.18% or 43,721 shares in its portfolio. 1St Source State Bank has invested 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Walter Keenan Consulting Company Mi Adv owns 14,550 shares. Indiana-based First Financial In has invested 0.07% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 3,938 were reported by Edge Wealth Ltd.

Among 6 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Schlumberger had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Monday, July 22. On Friday, June 7 the stock rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes vs. Schlumberger – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Have Patience, Schlumberger Is On The Right Track – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger Keeps Hope Alive – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Is Schlumberger’s Dividend Safe? Numbers Not Currently Adding Up – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger: Further Weakness Expected – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. shares while 84 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 109.69 million shares or 6.43% less from 117.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Grp Lc, a California-based fund reported 105,851 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans invested in 0% or 33,071 shares. First Interstate Retail Bank invested in 535 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The has 0% invested in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). 50,538 were reported by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Millennium Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Rech Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). The Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Cwm Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) for 714 shares. M&T Comml Bank Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Int Grp Inc Incorporated invested in 248,323 shares or 0.02% of the stock. D E Shaw And Co has invested 0.01% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 0% or 2,566 shares. Cornerstone has invested 0% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Amalgamated Bancorporation reported 29,845 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

The stock increased 0.51% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $17.8. About 1.11 million shares traded. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) has declined 20.18% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SFM News: 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sprouts Farmers Markets Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SFM); 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC SFM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.26, REV VIEW $5.24 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Shareholders Elect Three Class II Directors; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS 1Q EPS 50C; 27/03/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, AMENDS & EXPANDS CREDIT LINE; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market 1Q EPS 50c; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS – QTRLY COMP STORE SALES IMPACTED BY SLIGHT DEFLATION IN QTR, CALENDAR SHIFT IN NEW YEAR’S HOLIDAY, TIGHT PRODUCE SUPPLY EARLY IN QTR; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks