Matrix Asset Advisors Raised At&T (T) Position; Ciena (CIEN) Shareholder Horizon Investment Services Upped Its Holding

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 44.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 14,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 46,119 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, up from 31,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.37B market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $41.07. About 1.35 million shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 26/04/2018 – CIENA REITERATES ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR AT&T IN FISCAL 2018; 15/05/2018 – GlobeNet Strengthens its Latin American Submarine Network with Ciena; 03/05/2018 – DekaBank Adds Ciena, Exits Booking, Cuts Deutsche Bank: 13F; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q ADJ EPS 23C, EST. 30C; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Trading Activity Surges to 13 Times 20 Day Average; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q REV. $730.0M, EST. $726.4M; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: CIENA SEES FY BLENDED GAAP TAX RATE 29%: PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EBITDA $77.1M; 16/03/2018 – Ciena Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 8.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc bought 27,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 353,393 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.08M, up from 326,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 26.93M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/03/2018 – OPENING STATEMENTS IN THE TRIAL TO DECIDE IF AT&T MAY BUY TIME WARNER WERE DELAYED UNTIL THURSDAY BECAUSE OF BAD WEATHER IN WASHINGTON; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: Expect to Be First U.S. Co to Launch Standards-Based Mobile 5G Service in 2018; 02/04/2018 – Couchbase Receives 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 08/03/2018 – Adam Cormier Joins PAN Communications Leadership Team as Vice President, Client Relations; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Believes It Will Add Postpaid Phone Subscribers for FY18; 25/04/2018 – AT&T Maintains Full-Year Guidance; 12/05/2018 – The AT&T-Cohen issue proves President Trump is “draining the swamp,” the White House says; 10/04/2018 – AT&T REPORTS FINAL RESULTS OF CASH, PRIVATE EXCHANGE OFFERS; 25/04/2018 – AT&T slides after-hours; company misses EPS & revenue expectations; 24/04/2018 – AT&T Group Lunch Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 2

More notable recent Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Ciena Corporation’s (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will Ciena Corporation’s (NYSE:CIEN) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “IEIC Welcomes New Founding Academic Member Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) – PRNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Northwest Colorado Council of Governments and Ciena Improve Broadband Access for More Than 230000 Residents – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Ciena Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CIEN) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

