Matrix Asset Advisors Position in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Cut as Share Price Rose; Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Has Lifted Its Position in Abbvie (ABBV) by $491,256

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 65.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc bought 6,823 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 17,299 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26 million, up from 10,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.24B market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $73.89. About 1.25M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 11/04/2018 – BIOCON SAYS TO ACCELERATE LAUNCHING ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 07/03/2018 – Europe’s medicines regulator calls for recall of Biogen, AbbVie multiple sclerosis drug; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Elagolix Clinical Trial Program Largest Prospective Randomized Endometriosis Trial Conducted to Date; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 21/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – IMFINZI MET SECOND PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll PACIFIC TRIAL; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 18.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold 37,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 168,628 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.09M, down from 206,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $55.47. About 247,512 shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2020 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7; 2020 2023 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2023; 2028 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2028; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 13/04/2018 – Mondelez Debt Buyback Presents `Prisoner’s Dilemma’ to Holders; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS FINAL CASH TENDER OFFER-CONSENT SOLICITATION; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez International Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Mos; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet; 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16.22 million activity. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.02M was made by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. The insider Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057. 55,000 shares were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S, worth $3.62 million. $1.00 million worth of stock was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16. 30,400 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. 25,000 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $1.76 million were bought by Schumacher Laura J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Jensen Investment Mngmt Incorporated has 0.02% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 25,405 shares. Moreover, Boston Family Office has 0.56% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 73,772 shares. Fragasso Group stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Blue Edge Cap Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Sonata Gru owns 2,920 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Victory Capital Management holds 0.09% or 592,726 shares. Hap Trading Lc holds 0.15% or 26,248 shares in its portfolio. Notis has 1.27% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cheviot Value Mngmt Ltd accumulated 1.03% or 32,656 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Ltd stated it has 239,275 shares. Massachusetts-based Wade G W And Incorporated has invested 0.06% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Rnc Capital Mngmt holds 3.46% or 683,783 shares in its portfolio. Principal Grp reported 2.43 million shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca), a California-based fund reported 4,942 shares. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 259,763 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. River & Mercantile Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 127 shares in its portfolio. Schulhoff And reported 0.91% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Palladium Prtnrs Limited Liability stated it has 53,591 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. 5,072 are owned by Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia. Intrust Bankshares Na has 0.29% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 22,473 shares. Bahl Gaynor owns 2.84 million shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Deltec Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 26,600 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Factory Mutual Communication has 1.03 million shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca stated it has 6,646 shares. 11,160 were reported by Field Main Comml Bank. Uss Inv Ltd has invested 1.13% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Sandy Spring Savings Bank accumulated 51,119 shares. Adage Prtnrs Gp Limited Liability Company reported 1.77 million shares. Arvest State Bank Trust Division holds 264,253 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio.