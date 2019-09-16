Matrix Asset Advisors Lowered Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holding by $1.88 Million; Share Price Rose; As Mei Pharma (MEIP) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Caxton Has Trimmed Stake by $2.72 Million

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 13.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold 6,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 41,526 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.20M, down from 47,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $295.52. About 772,230 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 30/04/2018 – MUDRICK SAYS THERMO ACQUISITIONS MERGER NOT IN BEST INTEREST; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Rev $23.62B-$23.86B; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Also Will Manage $100M in Cash for Future Investments; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Its First Cloud-Enabled Biological Safety Cabinet; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – SIGNED A MERGER AGREEMENT WITH THERMO ACQUISITIONS INC; 18/05/2018 – BARD1 LIFE SCIENCES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN ASSAY DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC BUYS INTEGENX, PROVIDER OF LEADING; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 30/04/2018 – Mudrick Capital: Opposes Globalstar Inc.’s Proposed Merger Deal With Thermo Acquisitions Subsidiary

Caxton Corp decreased its stake in Mei Pharma Inc (MEIP) by 39.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp sold 1.36 million shares as the company’s stock declined 45.86% . The institutional investor held 2.10M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.25M, down from 3.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Mei Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.80M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.98. About 280,022 shares traded. MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) has declined 53.68% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MEIP News: 14/05/2018 – Targeting the tricky P13K pathway in cancer, MEI gets $75M to push program through registration study $MEIP @BrittanyMeiling; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – PREDEFINED PATIENT RETENTION THRESHOLD MET IN STUDY; 14/05/2018 – MEI Pharma Announces $75 Million Private Placement; 30/05/2018 – HELSINN GROUP AND MEI PHARMA ANNOUNCE UPCOMING PRESENTATION AT ASCO 2018 ON THE DESIGN OF THE PHASE lll PRIMULA STUDY OF PRACINOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH AZACITIDINE FOR THE TREATMENT OF ACUTE MYELOI…; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – STUDY DESIGN IS BEING AMENDED BY SUBSTITUTING STAGE 2 WITH AN EXPANDED OPEN-LABEL PORTION OF STUDY TO OBTAIN DATA; 14/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – PROCEEDS FROM FINANCING WILL BE USED TO FUND CONTINUED CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF MEI-401; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma: Predefined Patient Retention Threshold Met; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA – BASED ON POSITIVE INTERIM ANALYSIS ANNOUNCED TODAY, HELSINN AND MEI ARE EXPANDING OPEN-LABEL ENROLLMENT TO TOTAL OF UP TO 60 MDS PATIENTS; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA – 10% RATE CONSISTENT WITH ESTABLISHED DISCONTINUATION RATE FOR AZACITIDINE GIVEN AS MONOTHERAPY, MEETS THRESHOLD TO CONTINUE ENROLLMENT; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma and Helsinn Group Announce Successful Interim Analysis of Pracinostat/Azacitidine Phase 2 Combination Study in Higher Risk Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) Patients

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80M and $564.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 17,566 shares to 105,350 shares, valued at $10.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 993 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,529 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15B for 25.65 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

