Matrix Asset Advisors Increases Stake in Cvs Health (CVS); Boeing Co (BA) Holder Shoker Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Stake by $633,222

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 37.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc bought 57,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 208,688 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.26M, up from 151,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $60.19. About 1.64M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 24.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,189 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98 million, down from 6,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $362.65. About 1.20 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – Indonesia’s Lion Air announces purchase of 50 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets; 07/03/2018 – Boeing air tanker delivery likely delayed again -U.S. Air Force; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 600 MAJOR SUPPLIERS ON BOEING 737 PROGRAM; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: Hope to Open China Jet-Finishing Center This Year; 30/05/2018 – Morocco consumer boycott has big business in its sights; 24/04/2018 – Ryanair agrees to buy 25 more Boeing 737 MAX planes; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS THIS ENGINE MAY HAVE BEEN SUBJECT TO PROPOSED FAA AIRWORTHINESS DIRECTIVE; 03/04/2018 – Norwegian Air says $250 mln Dreamliner facility could be converted to long-term financing; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova: STC Approval Allows Retrofits of Existing Flight Deck Printers in Boeing 737-600, -700, -700C, -800, -900 and -900ER Series Aircraft; 15/05/2018 – ADAMA TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS PLAN TO PURSUE CONTRACTS WITH BOEING

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.25 million activity. $101,821 worth of stock was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Monday, March 11. BROWN C DAVID II also bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. On Friday, March 8 DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 9,600 shares.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80M and $585.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 6,349 shares to 291,586 shares, valued at $23.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 125,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 379,267 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fagan Associate reported 14,731 shares stake. Roanoke Asset New York stated it has 47,550 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested 0.28% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 1.40M shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Horan Capital Advsrs Ltd Company holds 1.06% or 30,983 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Invest Management Limited Liability Com owns 1.47M shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Gfs Advsr Lc stated it has 43,930 shares. Twin Mgmt Inc holds 182,465 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab has 1.4% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Hallmark Cap has 1.17% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Jbf Capital stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Greatmark Prtnrs stated it has 138,015 shares or 2.35% of all its holdings. Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.47 million shares. Franklin Resource reported 13.04M shares. Flippin Bruce Porter owns 159,384 shares.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Activision, CVS, Disney, Kraft Heinz, Uber and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CVS Health Corporation Announces Final Results of Any and All Tender Offers and Confirms the Maximum Amounts for Maximum Tender Offers – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CVS Health Is A Bargain – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVS: Trading Near Historic Lows Here – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “My Unpopular Opinion On CVS Health – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 37.62 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of The West holds 2,074 shares. Compton Capital Ri accumulated 7,098 shares or 1.18% of the stock. First Bank & Trust Of Omaha has invested 0.08% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). City reported 0.41% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Elm Limited Liability Company invested in 0.27% or 1,028 shares. Chesley Taft And Associate Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,142 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 61,709 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Scotia Cap owns 0.46% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 92,819 shares. Psagot Invest House invested in 15,612 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 221,376 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Capital Invsts invested in 0.25% or 2.05M shares. Atria Invests Lc holds 0.12% or 8,769 shares in its portfolio. Bluemountain Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.15% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 34,235 shares. Moreover, Federated Investors Inc Pa has 0.09% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 92,899 shares. Cna holds 0.76% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 9,400 shares.