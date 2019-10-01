Matrix Asset Advisors Increased Its Holding in Symantec (SYMC) by $744,765; Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Lowered Holding in Asml Holding Nv (ASML) by $556,002

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Asml Holding Nv (ASML) by 25.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 2,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The institutional investor held 7,922 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.65 million, down from 10,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Asml Holding Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $246.49. About 378,889 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS – 2018 TARGET EFFECTIVE ANNUALIZED TAX RATE IS AROUND 14 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – ASML Discloses Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 20/03/2018 – ASML at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 20/03/2018 – Henderson Pan Europe Adds ASML, Exits Imperial Brands; 26/03/2018 – ASML REPORTS TRANSACTIONS UNDER CURRENT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Revised View of Growth Prospects; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q EPS EUR1.26; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Improved Operating Risk Profile; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Vital Role in Semiconductor Sector; 18/04/2018 – ASML Sees 2018 Trading in Line With Views

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 15.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc bought 35,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 261,964 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.70 million, up from 226,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.60B market cap company. It closed at $23.63 lastly. It is down 6.15% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – UNLIKELY THAT INVESTIGATION WILL BE COMPLETED IN TIME TO FILE ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K IN A TIMELY MANNER; 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE $1.234 BLN, UP 5% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 30/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Against Symantec Corporation (SYMC); 15/04/2018 – Symantec Targeted Attack Analytics Enables Customers to Uncover the Most Sophisticated and Dangerous Cyber Attacks; 09/05/2018 – MeasuredRisk Appoints Former Symantec Executive, WholeSecurity Founder and CTO Tony Alagna as Chief Technology Officer to Join; 21/05/2018 – Norton by Symantec to Release Fast, Secure Connected Home Wi-Fi Router in Australia; 14/05/2018 – Symantec just held a conference call that failed to answer the question on everybody’s mind; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – CONTACTED SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION TO ADVISE IT THAT AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION IS UNDERWAY; 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: AUDIT COMMITTEE STARTED INTERNAL PROBE

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,577 shares to 25,872 shares, valued at $867,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 2,542 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,536 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard (VNQ).

Analysts await ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. ASML’s profit will be $680.82 million for 38.51 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by ASML Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 37 investors sold SYMC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 540.17 million shares or 2.07% less from 551.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington Retail Bank reported 7,459 shares stake. 60,294 are held by Trust Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 0.01% or 1,843 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 12,975 shares stake. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 24,447 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bonness Enterp has 0.7% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 51,500 shares. 165,574 are owned by Envestnet Asset. Westpac Corporation holds 74,752 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 843,283 are held by Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys. Whittier Co invested in 0% or 7,460 shares. Fiduciary Trust has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Cap Ca invested in 45,910 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 1.02M shares. Paloma Mngmt Co reported 260,814 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80 million and $564.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 37,558 shares to 168,628 shares, valued at $9.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 20,862 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,908 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).