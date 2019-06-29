Matrix Asset Advisors Increased Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake; Northern Trust Has Cut By $31.95 Million Its Suntrust Bks (STI) Holding

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc increased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) stake by 108.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc acquired 28,068 shares as Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)’s stock rose 0.88%. The Matrix Asset Advisors Inc holds 53,907 shares with $10.35 million value, up from 25,839 last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc now has $74.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.65% or $5.28 during the last trading session, reaching $204.6. About 4.85M shares traded or 92.57% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 27/03/2018 – “It is because of the lack of inflation that some of these variables can appear stretched without ringing alarm bells for equity investors,” the Goldman note said; 02/04/2018 – Julio Borges accused Goldman of “making a quick buck off the suffering Venezuelan people” by helping to prop up the regime of Nicolas Maduro; 08/05/2018 – PETROLEUM GEO SERVICES ASA PGS.OL – GOLMAN SACHS PASSES 5 PCT OWNERSHIP THRESHOLD; 07/03/2018 – Gary Cohn Resignation Raises Uncertainty, Says Goldman’s Hatzius (Video); 23/04/2018 – Goldman names new head of private wealth management for Americas; 09/04/2018 – HUYA INC SAYS CREDIT SUISSE, GOLDMAN SACHS (ASIA) L.L.C, UBS INVESTMENT BANK ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 28/03/2018 – Goldman hikes yuan exchange rate forecasts, cites U.S. trade ties; 17/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs says electric car company Tesla may require as much as $10 billion in additional capital by 2020 to fund the company’s operations; 16/03/2018 – CFA Society NY: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Operating Expenses $6.62 Billion

Northern Trust Corp decreased Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) stake by 9.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northern Trust Corp analyzed 541,532 shares as Suntrust Bks Inc (STI)'s stock declined 5.00%. The Northern Trust Corp holds 5.03M shares with $298.15M value, down from 5.57M last quarter. Suntrust Bks Inc now has $27.89B valuation. The stock increased 2.18% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $62.85. About 5.76 million shares traded or 133.72% up from the average. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 10.90% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.33% the S&P500.

Northern Trust Corp increased M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) stake by 17,586 shares to 1.52 million valued at $238.39 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Eni S P A (NYSE:E) stake by 17,517 shares and now owns 1.53M shares. Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 1.34% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.49 per share. STI’s profit will be $652.41 million for 10.69 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual EPS reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. SunTrust Banks had 14 analyst reports since January 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, January 2 by Robert W. Baird. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, January 8. As per Friday, February 8, the company rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research. The stock of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. Robert W. Baird downgraded the shares of STI in report on Monday, January 28 to “Neutral” rating. UBS downgraded SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) rating on Monday, March 4. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $71 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, February 8 by Bernstein. The stock of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, February 11 by BMO Capital Markets.

More notable recent SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: "BB&T, SunTrust reveal name for proposed combined bank" on June 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com published: "The 7 Best Acquisitions of 2019" on June 24, 2019.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors?" on June 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published: "3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now" on June 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 30,720 shares to 82,032 valued at $6.82M in 2019Q1. It also reduced American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) stake by 16,399 shares and now owns 2,873 shares. Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group had 9 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, January 8. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by BMO Capital Markets. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of GS in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform” rating. As per Friday, February 1, the company rating was downgraded by Societe Generale. Morgan Stanley maintained The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating.