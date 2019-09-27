Matrix Asset Advisors Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Decreased by $2.37 Million; As Amazon Com (Call) (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Holder Brookstone Capital Management Trimmed by $9.07 Million Its Holding

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (AMZN) by 99.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management sold 1,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7,000, down from 1,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $848.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $23.58 during the last trading session, reaching $1716.26. About 2.94 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Millennial Esports’ Eden Games Amongst First Studios to Integrate Amazon GameOn; 15/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos heeded the advice of the Oracle of Omaha; 16/04/2018 – Fnac Darty strengthens ties with Google in bid to tackle Amazon; 14/05/2018 – ICONIQ BOOSTED ARI, AMZN, APO, GOOG, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Every new Alphabet business is going to be lower margin than its ads business, while every new Amazon business is going to have higher margins than retail; 04/04/2018 – TRUMP ECONOMIC ADVISER LARRY KUDLOW SAYS TRUMP COMMENTS ON AMAZON.COM ARE NOT AN ATTACK ON BUSINESS; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is launching a new Echo Dot Kids Edition; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Closes in on Title of Largest U.S. Company; 12/03/2018 – Boston Will Win Amazon HQ2 Sweepstakes, Says A.I. System Aiera — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Expands Grocery Delivery from Whole Foods Market to Denver, Sacramento and San Diego

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold 17,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 207,614 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.81M, down from 225,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $137.03. About 13.84 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – MediaTek Collaborates with Microsoft to Advance Innovation and Security for the Intelligent Edge; 18/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Industry Visionary Determine, Inc. and Ardent Partners Present a Live Webinar — CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s BI360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 28/03/2018 – Diversitylnc Announces its First-Ever lnductees into the Diversitylnc Top 50 Hall of Fame; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – Reputation.com Introduces First Social Media Platform Optimized for Multi-location Brands; 27/03/2018 – Showpad Launches Shared Spaces to Help Sales Teams Provide a More Personalized Buyer Experience; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry climbs on Microsoft partnership; 31/05/2018 – Ingenico ePayments Voted Best International CNP Program by Customers at the 2018 CNP Awards; 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80M and $564.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 16,614 shares to 98,646 shares, valued at $8.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 18,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,619 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M Kraus & owns 87,990 shares. Intersect Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 78,436 shares for 4.06% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 2.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Lc reported 1,748 shares. Mu Invests Co Limited holds 54,000 shares or 4.5% of its portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Lc holds 5.03% or 859,988 shares. 600,316 were accumulated by Avenir Corp. Winslow Mgmt Ltd Liability, a Minnesota-based fund reported 10.80M shares. Carlson Capital Management holds 0.71% or 21,753 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life reported 3.22% stake. New Vernon Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 4,042 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Adirondack Research And Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 5,005 shares. Private Advisor Ltd Liability Co holds 0.92% or 379,020 shares in its portfolio. Comml Bank Of The West invested in 2.34% or 148,716 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Lc holds 2.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 102,666 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Wealth Planning Lc reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership owns 29,692 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Tru Asset Management Ltd reported 126 shares stake. Strategic Limited Liability Corp holds 4.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 5,730 shares. Wade G W Inc reported 4,188 shares. Valley National Advisers Incorporated holds 1,993 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Strategic Services reported 342 shares. Mitchell Cap Mngmt accumulated 7,020 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Com holds 0.26% or 522 shares in its portfolio. Ctc Ltd Liability stated it has 85,071 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Piedmont Inv Advsrs holds 3.99% or 52,583 shares in its portfolio. California-based Aspiriant Ltd has invested 0.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kj Harrison & Ptnrs holds 1.32% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,185 shares. The Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 2.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kistler invested in 897 shares or 0.65% of the stock.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 93.28 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.