Matrix Asset Advisors Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO) Trimmed as Valuation Declined; Capital Counsel Lifted Its Ecolab Com (ECL) Position by $437,360; Valuation Rose

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 24.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold 125,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 379,267 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.48M, down from 504,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.47M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT

Capital Counsel Llc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 0.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc bought 2,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 331,677 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.55 million, up from 329,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $206.69. About 977,646 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 30, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE; 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standard Related to Presentation of Components of Net Periodic Benefit Costs for Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits; 14/05/2018 – Ecolab Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Capital Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc Com (NYSE:RHT) by 8,029 shares to 605,396 shares, valued at $110.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80 million and $585.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 15,036 shares to 296,876 shares, valued at $19.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 27,253 shares in the quarter, for a total of 353,393 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).