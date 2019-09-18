Matrix Asset Advisors Has Upped Symantec (SYMC) Stake by $744,765 as Market Value Declined; As Ventas Com (VTR) Market Value Rose, Holder Flippin Bruce & Porter Lowered Position by $348,976

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc Com (VTR) by 5.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc sold 5,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 93,971 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.42M, down from 99,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Ventas Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.19B market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $72.98. About 1.55M shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living Through 2025; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NAREIT FFO SHR $3.76; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Re-Appoints Leadership; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 26/03/2018 – Ventas Names Peter J. Bulgarelli EVP Office And President & CEO Lillibridge Healthcare Services; 19/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – UPDATES AND IMPROVES 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Rev $943.7M; 19/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Normalized FFO $3.99-$4.07/Share

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 15.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc bought 35,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 261,964 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.70M, up from 226,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $24.43. About 5.24 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 12/04/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – INTENTION TO ENTER INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO BOLSTER WEB SECURITY SERVICES OFFERINGS TO CUSTOMERS; 28/03/2018 – Compuverde Joins Symantec Technology Integration Partner Program; 11/05/2018 – Symantec loses a third of its value after news of internal audit, on pace for worst day in 17 years; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: INTELLECTUAL VENTURES I LLC v. SYMANTEC CORP. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1814 – 2018-03-15; 14/05/2018 – Symantec sees its best day in nearly 6 years after Friday’s plunge; 23/05/2018 – Symantec to Open New Privacy & Data Protection Lab in Germany to Address Growing Global Concern Over Consumer Data; 30/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Against Symantec Corporation (SYMC); 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.46; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC – WILL HOST CONF CALL TO ALSO PROVIDE FURTHER DETAIL ON CO’S FINANCIAL RESULTS & OUTLOOK; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC 4Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 39C

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80M and $564.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 6,188 shares to 55,262 shares, valued at $6.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,958 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,667 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

More notable recent Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) news were published by: Investingnews.com which released: “SyncDog and Symantec Partner in Enterprise Mobile Security | INN – Investing News Network” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Broadcom Shares Down Following Rumors of Symantec Buyout – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Symantec, Broadcom cease deal negotiations – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PE firms could snag SYMC for $26-27/share – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Symantec Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for SYMC – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 37 investors sold SYMC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 540.17 million shares or 2.07% less from 551.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Apg Asset Nv has 360,928 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 52,397 shares. D E Shaw And Com has 0.11% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Dupont Mgmt Corporation reported 9,642 shares. American Group accumulated 250,753 shares. Epoch Invest Prtn has 2.07 million shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) invested in 27,837 shares. The Maryland-based Sandy Spring Bancorp has invested 0.02% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Gp One Trading Lp reported 0.01% stake. Kenmare Prtnrs Lc invested in 1.73% or 65,842 shares. Whittier Of Nevada owns 2,361 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Riverhead Limited holds 0.03% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) or 33,888 shares. Ellington Group Incorporated holds 0.1% or 28,100 shares in its portfolio. The Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Ims Mngmt holds 0.48% or 29,464 shares in its portfolio.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc, which manages about $395.97M and $569.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 4,759 shares to 202,391 shares, valued at $16.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Ltd Shs by 1,716 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,880 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Pete (NYSE:OXY).

More notable recent Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ventas completes investment in $1.8B Quebec senior housing portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ventas Named to Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for First Time – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ventas: You Just Made 35%, Sell And Wait – Seeking Alpha” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Ventas to Participate in BMO Capital Markets 14th Annual Real Estate Conference – Business Wire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ventas Q2 beats, raises 2019 guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.23M for 19.41 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 47 investors sold VTR shares while 185 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 313.78 million shares or 4.88% more from 299.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 516,726 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.04% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Destination Wealth Management holds 0% or 1,066 shares. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership holds 1,900 shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 0.02% or 63,280 shares in its portfolio. Ls Advsrs Limited Company has 0.06% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Tekla Mgmt Ltd holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 98,496 shares. Kistler stated it has 1,611 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Qs Limited Liability holds 235,346 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Benedict Financial Advsr Inc holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 32,100 shares. Raymond James Service holds 0.02% or 68,908 shares in its portfolio. Flippin Bruce & Porter Incorporated holds 93,971 shares. Advisory holds 0.02% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) or 11,781 shares. Patten Group stated it has 0.79% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Valley Natl Advisers owns 0% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 100 shares.