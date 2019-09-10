Matrix Asset Advisors Has Upped Its Cbs New (CBS) Stake by $564,752; Share Price Rose; Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX) Position Held by Baskin Financial Services Inc

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX) by 5.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc bought 3,676 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 73,411 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.33M, up from 69,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson And Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $256.67. About 420,162 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA PROVIDES STATEMENT ON FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAD TESTING ISSUES

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc bought 12,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 211,770 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.07 million, up from 199,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $44.63. About 2.56M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 11/04/2018 – BREAKING: In coming days or weeks, it is likely that controlling shareholder Shari Redstone will move to fire CBS CEO Moonves and/or directors supportive of him as he battles to impose his will on the mgmt. structure of a combined CBS/Viacom, sources say; 14/05/2018 – CBS CORP – FILED LAWSUIT ALLEGING BREACHES OF FIDUCIARY DUTY BY NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS & SEEKING TO PREVENT FROM INTERFERING WITH SPECIAL BOARD MEETING; 02/05/2018 – WBZ | CBS Boston News: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland; 03/05/2018 – CBS Corp 1Q Net $511M; 17/05/2018 – Redstone Family’s Holding Company, National Amusements, Will Not Be Restricted From Making Changes at CBS; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Places ‘BBB’ Rating On CBS Corp. On CreditWatch Neg; 18/05/2018 – CBS chief Les Moonves and Shari Redstone are ‘two scorpions in a bottle’ who need each other; 04/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 02/04/2018 – CBS plans to make lowball offer for Viacom; 11/04/2018 – Shari Redstone likely to replace Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom

