Matrix Asset Advisors Has Upped Home Depot (HD) Stake by $3.74 Million; Oak Associates LTD Lifted Sanofi Ads (SNY) Holding by $758,305; Shares Declined

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 97.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc bought 18,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 36,619 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.62M, up from 18,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $228.1. About 3.59 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – KIII 3 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers and one civilian have been shot at a Home Depot store in north Dallas; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Home Depot – 03/22/2018 04:23 PM; 24/04/2018 – KHOU: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic

Oak Associates Ltd increased its stake in Sanofi Ads (SNY) by 38.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd bought 17,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 63,555 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.75 million, up from 45,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Sanofi Ads for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 3.70 million shares traded or 157.16% up from the average. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Patisiran Reduced Composite Rate of All-Cause Hospitalization and Mortality by About 50%, Relative to Placebo; 29/03/2018 – ABLYNX NV ABLX.BR PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED TENDER OFFERS BY SANOFI TO ACQUIRE ABLYNX WILL COMMENCE ON APRIL 4, 2018; 21/05/2018 – REG-Sanofi: New England Journal of Medicine publishes two positive Phase 3 trials showing Dupixent® (dupilumab) improved moderate-to-severe asthma; 08/03/2018 – Sanofi Clears a Hurdle in Bribery Probe; 11/05/2018 – Esophageal Cancer Market Report 2018: Sanofi Dominates Clinical Activity With 86 Completed Trials – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – SANOFI AND ABLYNX ANNOUNCE THE SUCCESSFUL RESULTS OF THE INITIAL TENDER OFFER PERIOD FOR ABLYNX AND COMMENCEMENT OF SQUEEZE-OUT; 08/03/2018 – Sanofi, Evotec team up for research on infectious diseases treatment; 29/03/2018 – Sanofi: EMA to review sotagliflozin as potential treatment for type 1 diabetes; 07/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi: Filing of the 2017 U.S. Form 20-F and French « Document de Référence » containing the Annual Financial Report

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 185 shares to 54,273 shares, valued at $102.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Davita Healthcare Partners Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 39,323 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,235 shares, and cut its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Wealth has 12,560 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Skylands Limited Liability Co holds 2,400 shares. Motley Fool Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.44% or 18,979 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Com Limited holds 66,847 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. West Coast Fin Ltd Liability Com has 1,055 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Management has invested 0.14% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Wisconsin Cap Lc has invested 0.59% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Thomasville Comml Bank invested 0.33% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Consolidated Inv Limited Liability stated it has 1.9% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Lodestar Counsel Limited Liability Company Il reported 9,188 shares stake. Alley Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 41,054 shares. Fiera Corp owns 0% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 5,786 shares. Gam Ag has invested 0.07% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Anchor Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,838 shares. The Tennessee-based Barnett And Communication Incorporated has invested 0.4% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80M and $564.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 47,307 shares to 270,479 shares, valued at $11.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 12,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,891 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).