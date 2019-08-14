Matrix Asset Advisors Has Upped Cvs Health (CVS) Holding By $3.04 Million; Shorts at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX) Raised By 5.26%

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc increased Cvs Health Corp (CVS) stake by 37.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc acquired 57,290 shares as Cvs Health Corp (CVS)’s stock declined 2.55%. The Matrix Asset Advisors Inc holds 208,688 shares with $11.26 million value, up from 151,398 last quarter. Cvs Health Corp now has $76.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $59. About 5.36M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conference; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS TRUMP “VERY WELL INFORMED” ABOUT FDA ACTIONS; 14/03/2018 – CVS Health Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Statement on Trump Administration Initiative to Reduce Drug Costs; 25/04/2018 – CVS Health Releases 11th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Comments on Trump Drug Cost Proposals; 16/03/2018 – CVS Health is now offering GlaxoSmithKline’s shingles vaccine, Shingrix, at stores nationwide; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Health Issuing Senior Unsecured Notes to Partly Fund Aetna Purchase; 13/04/2018 – MinuteClinics are a key part of CVS’ $69 billion plan to acquire health insurer Aetna

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) had an increase of 5.26% in short interest. CRNX’s SI was 2.03M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 5.26% from 1.93 million shares previously. With 66,200 avg volume, 31 days are for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX)’s short sellers to cover CRNX’s short positions. The SI to Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 14.96%. The stock decreased 7.16% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $18.01. About 26,629 shares traded. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) has declined 20.72% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.72% the S&P500.

More notable recent Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CRNX) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 14% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Crinetics Pharma files for $300M mixed shelf – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Appoints Stephanie Okey to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company has market cap of $434.73 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Is Yielding 3.7% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Rock-Solid Reasons Why CVS Health Is the Best Pharmacy Stock on the Market – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CVS Options Bull Places 7-Figure Bet Before Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVS’s Amazon-like membership goes nationwide – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Health Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) stake by 6,349 shares to 291,586 valued at $23.49 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alphabet Inc stake by 406 shares and now owns 12,663 shares. Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) was reduced too.

Among 17 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. CVS Health had 31 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Oppenheimer. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Hold” rating and $68 target in Thursday, February 21 report. Credit Suisse maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. Loop Capital Markets maintained the shares of CVS in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $80 target. SunTrust maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) rating on Thursday, February 21. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $85 target. UBS maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy” rating.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO also bought $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11. 2,000 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $105,600 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. 9,600 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W. 10,000 shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II, worth $531,800 on Monday, March 11.