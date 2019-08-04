Matrix Asset Advisors Has Upped Cbs New (CBS) Stake By $564,752; 0 Analysts Are Bullish Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG) Last Week

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc increased Cbs Corp New (CBS) stake by 6.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc acquired 12,016 shares as Cbs Corp New (CBS)’s stock rose 0.74%. The Matrix Asset Advisors Inc holds 211,770 shares with $10.07M value, up from 199,754 last quarter. Cbs Corp New now has $18.89 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $50.4. About 2.65 million shares traded or 26.09% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 16/05/2018 – well @RichBTIG saw this coming: NAI amends bylaws to make it nearly impossible for @CBS to take over the company from Redstones without a “super majority” vote; 16/05/2018 – Amendment of CBS Bylaws Comes Ahead of Court Hearing in Delaware; 11/04/2018 – Shari Redstone is reportedly ‘likely’ to fire Les Moonves as head of CBS if the Viacom merger falls through; 17/05/2018 – CBS CORP – PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND IS CONDITIONED ON A FINAL DETERMINATION BY DELAWARE COURTS; 09/04/2018 – Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion; 16/05/2018 – BREAKING: CBS controlling shareholder National Amusements amends CBS’ bylaws to require that any dividend be approved by a “supermajority” of the company’s board as CBS seeks to issue dividend to dilute the Redstone family’s voting control of the firm; 03/04/2018 – New York Post: CBS makes lowball offer to buy Viacom; 03/04/2018 – CBS Submits Initial Bid For Viacom At Price Below Market Value; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH MARCH MANUFACTURING CONFIDENCE +9.5 PTS AFTER +10.9 PTS IN FEB – CBS; 26/03/2018 – MyAllies News: $AMZN Amazon and CBS Corporation Announce Content Licensing Agreement for Prime Instant Video To Be

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased Alphabet Inc stake by 406 shares to 12,663 valued at $14.86M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 8,022 shares and now owns 317,786 shares. Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Advsrs, North Carolina-based fund reported 779 shares. Da Davidson &, Montana-based fund reported 19,203 shares. Premier Asset Ltd Liability Company stated it has 171,577 shares. Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) Ltd invested in 0.07% or 80,423 shares. Matrix Asset Incorporated Ny accumulated 211,770 shares or 1.72% of the stock. Fincl Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Brown Advisory Inc accumulated 0% or 8,499 shares. Retail Bank Of Hawaii stated it has 0.05% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership invested 0.58% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). King Luther Mgmt accumulated 0% or 4,425 shares. Park Circle Com accumulated 0.02% or 500 shares. Lsv Asset has 0.03% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 362,208 shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 19,626 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Among 4 analysts covering CBS (NYSE:CBS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CBS had 9 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Atlantic Securities to “Neutral” on Monday, February 11. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim on Friday, February 15 with “Buy”.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service firm in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $20.31 million. The firm operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services.

The stock increased 4.76% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $0.22. About 6,000 shares traded. Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More news for Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Is Western Energy Services Corp.’s (TSE:WRG) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Some Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Shareholders Have Copped A 97% Share Price Wipe Out – Yahoo Finance” and published on April 25, 2019 is yet another important article.