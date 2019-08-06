Matrix Asset Advisors Has Trimmed Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake by $351,177; As National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Share Value Declined, Mountain Lake Investment Management Raised Stake

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold 3,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 270,309 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.36M, down from 273,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $108.58. About 3.33M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/03/2018 – HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC HIK.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1050P FROM 1000P; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Above 200-D-MA: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Pinto Sees Possible 40% Equity Correction in 2-3 Yrs; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS BANK CAN EARN 17 PCT RETURN ON TANGIBLE EQUITY ‘FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE’; 24/05/2018 – CONVATEC GROUP PLC CTEC.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 274P FROM 254P; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 14/05/2018 – Interpublic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Drop 25% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc bought 43,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The hedge fund held 508,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.53 million, up from 465,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.79% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $20.92. About 1.04M shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL CFO JOSE BAYARDO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 27/04/2018 – NOV: SAW EXPLORERS DEPLOY DRILL PIPE FROM STACKED RIGS IN 1Q; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEEING MORE ELABORATE U.S. LAND RIG UPGRADES; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B, EST. $1.81B; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q ADJ. EBITDA ABOUT $160M; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Optimistic About 2Q, Rest of Year; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO EARNIGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 27/04/2018 – NOV: OFFSHORE COMPLETION, PRODUCTION GEAR REMAIN CHALLENGED; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – COMPLETION & PRODUCTION NEW ORDERS IN QUARTER WERE $324 MLN

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80 million and $585.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 1,369 shares to 3,536 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 15,036 shares in the quarter, for a total of 296,876 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inverness Counsel Ltd Company stated it has 1.79% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated reported 15.98M shares. Natl Inv Svcs Wi stated it has 2.05% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Diamond Hill Capital Mngmt Inc invested 1.6% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Tiverton Asset Management has invested 0.8% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Neumann Capital Management Lc, a California-based fund reported 16,065 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno holds 2.76% or 165,000 shares. Wesbanco Comml Bank stated it has 1.67% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 157,646 are owned by Connors Investor Svcs. Smith Asset Mgmt Group Limited Partnership reported 0.04% stake. Garland Cap Incorporated holds 57,240 shares or 4.02% of its portfolio. Gam Ag reported 24,987 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Moreover, Allen Investment Mgmt has 0.01% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Lathrop Invest Corp stated it has 2,221 shares. Georgia-based Montag A Associate has invested 0.77% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.19 million activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.17 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment holds 0.11% or 617,775 shares in its portfolio. Geode Limited Liability Com accumulated 5.23M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Fernwood Inv Mngmt Limited Liability owns 0.14% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 9,700 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt owns 39,694 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). 677,087 are owned by Citadel Advisors Ltd. Reliance Of Delaware owns 23,391 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). First Allied Advisory Service stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). 2,550 were reported by Washington Tru State Bank. Paloma Prns owns 51,855 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Select Equity Lp invested in 0% or 1.52M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt accumulated 1.70 million shares. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 51,544 shares in its portfolio. Old Savings Bank In holds 0.01% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 8,470 shares.

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc, which manages about $324.00 million and $272.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 10,000 shares to 335,000 shares, valued at $25.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

