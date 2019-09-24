Matrix Asset Advisors Has Trimmed Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding by $2.97 Million; Stock Rose; Aurelius Capital Management LP Boosted Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Position by $5.75 Million

Aurelius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 26.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp bought 136,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 662,839 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.89 million, up from 525,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $45.57. About 478,991 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN CALLS ASSURED GUARANTY “A MELTING ICE CUBE THAT IS PAYING OUT THE DROPS WHILE IT STILL CAN”; 17/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues To Review Certain Of Assured Guaranty’s European Subsidiaries For Upgrade; 02/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 per Common Share; 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY DEFENDED AT BTIG AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD AGO.N SAYS “IS WELL RESERVED FOR ITS MUNICIPAL EXPOSURES AND, DUE TO NON-ACCELERATION FEATURE, DOES NOT FACE LIQUIDITY RISKS”; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY GOES POSITIVE AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL AT SOHN; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Filed Adversary Complaint Against Puerto Rico, Fincl Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 43.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold 27,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 35,043 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.84 million, down from 62,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $308.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $123.22. About 6.18 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute With Ranir; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS; 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NewsBreak: Consumer Stocks, Lululemon, Apple Pull S&PSlightly Higher – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “P&G opens Smart Lab to speed product R&D – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Procter & Gamble Is Historically Overpriced – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Former P&G brand manager hired as CEO of Papa Johnâ€™s – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Netflix, InspireMD, Roku, McDermott, California Resources – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.84 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80 million and $564.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 16,614 shares to 98,646 shares, valued at $8.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 993 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,529 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cohen Capital Mgmt has invested 1.84% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Narwhal Mngmt reported 76,344 shares. Peak Asset Mgmt Lc reported 23,488 shares. Roundview Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 29,930 shares. Community Fincl Svcs Grp Lc owns 81,774 shares. Jnba accumulated 0.22% or 9,966 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 4.85 million shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Parsec Fin Management holds 0.32% or 47,020 shares in its portfolio. Grassi Investment Mgmt accumulated 1.72% or 106,500 shares. Wharton Business Group Ltd owns 5,050 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Clean Yield stated it has 51,411 shares. Shapiro Cap Management Ltd Llc stated it has 2,380 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Highland Capital Ltd stated it has 167,377 shares. Moreover, Security Bankshares Of So Dak has 0.31% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 6,360 were reported by Welch Cap Ptnrs Ltd Ny.

Aurelius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.83 billion and $45.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 720,000 shares to 280,000 shares, valued at $2.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 3.70M shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). M Secs accumulated 225,002 shares. Vanguard Gru Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10.10 million shares. Natixis owns 94,783 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Seizert Capital Prtn Limited Liability Corp holds 695,430 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Rech, a California-based fund reported 376,387 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 13,333 shares. Philadelphia Finance Mgmt Of San Francisco Limited holds 633,240 shares. First Mercantile Trust Company accumulated 3,751 shares. Swiss State Bank invested in 0.01% or 192,600 shares. Martingale Asset LP reported 0.09% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Axa reported 100,800 shares. Tcw Grp Incorporated holds 85,908 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Oakworth Capital Incorporated holds 2,000 shares.