Matrix Asset Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding in Merck & Co (MRK) by $2.55 Million as Stock Price Declined; Cantillon Capital Management Boosted Its Aon Plc (AON) Stake by $25.31 Million; Stock Value Rose

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 148,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.47M shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.82 million, up from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $197.58. About 429,065 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – CO, HP ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION FOR COMPREHENSIVE IT SECURITY AND CYBER RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.35; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N SEES FY 2018 SHR MORE THAN $7.97; 16/03/2018 – 12 Experts From Aon’s Assessment Solutions Will Present at SIOP 2018; 10/04/2018 – Aon and HP Join Forces to Combat Cyber Risk; 13/04/2018 – Aon PLC Raises Dividend to 40c; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 13/04/2018 – AON REPORTS 11% BOOST TO ANNUAL CASH DIV; 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160; 22/05/2018 – AON BUYS IP FIRM 601WEST

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 27.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold 30,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 82,032 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82M, down from 112,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $85.6. About 7.13 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 17/04/2018 – MERCK TO STUDY PCV-15 V114 FOR PNEUMOCOCCAL DISEASE VACCINE; 05/03/2018 – Aduro Announces Milestone Achieved under Merck Collaboration for Initiation of Anti-CD27 Phase l Trial in Advanced Solid Tumors; 16/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 08/03/2018 – Eisai teams with Merck to boost sales of cancer drug; 16/04/2018 – Dow rises more than 200 points after Syria fears ease, Merck gains; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 8.49% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.06 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.91B for 18.61 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.