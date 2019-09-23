Matrix Asset Advisors Has Trimmed Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding by $1.65 Million; As D R Horton (DHI) Stock Price Rose, Holder Dsam Partners Llp Lowered Holding by $2.28 Million

Dsam Partners Llp decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 22.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp sold 52,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 184,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.94M, down from 236,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $51.58. About 5.22M shares traded or 24.09% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2019 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $300 MLN TO $350 MLN IN REVENUE AND ACCESS PUBLIC MARKETS FOR ADDITIONAL GROWTH CAPITAL; 11/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Homebuilders poised for gains but face interest-rate fears; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – DON’T SEE LABOR AND MATERIAL COSTS GOING DOWN AND LAND IS CERTAINLY NOT GOING TO GO DOWN – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Research alert on D&H India Ltd withdrawn; 26/04/2018 – Homebuilder D.R. Horton tops profit estimates, sees strong demand; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO AT LEAST $800 MLN EXCLUDING FORESTAR; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL FOUNDER JOHN KHOURY DISCUSSING DR HORTON INC; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON SAYS RISING RATES ARE NOT HURTING DEMAND; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 8.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold 30,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 348,771 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.09M, down from 379,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21 million shares traded or 8.79% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c; 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine; 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 47,771 were accumulated by Butensky Cohen Fincl Security. Coldstream Management invested in 75,441 shares. Nomura Inc, a Japan-based fund reported 86,831 shares. Merriman Wealth Management Limited Company has invested 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wespac Advsrs Ltd Liability has 7,600 shares. Community Bank & Trust Na reported 156,443 shares. Paragon Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 225,099 shares or 5.54% of its portfolio. Focused Wealth Mgmt accumulated 0.24% or 16,721 shares. Peoples Finance Corp holds 1.05% or 37,845 shares. John G Ullman And Assocs reported 24,186 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Amer Money Management Ltd Liability Co holds 11,630 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Noesis Capital Mangement has 7,687 shares. Aspiriant Lc invested in 0.16% or 35,659 shares. Arrowgrass Cap (Us) LP holds 22,649 shares. Holderness Investments Company owns 68,840 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80M and $564.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 35,465 shares to 261,964 shares, valued at $5.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 18,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,619 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.76 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 2.46% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.22 per share. DHI’s profit will be $462.27M for 10.32 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.79% negative EPS growth.