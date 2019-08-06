Matrix Asset Advisors Has Trimmed By $1.79 Million Its American Express Co (AXP) Holding; Nice Ltd – American Depositary Shares Each Represe (NICE) Shorts Raised By 0.97%

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased American Express Co (AXP) stake by 85.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold 16,399 shares as American Express Co (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Matrix Asset Advisors Inc holds 2,873 shares with $314,000 value, down from 19,272 last quarter. American Express Co now has $101.68 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $122.55. About 2.21M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – AXP STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS HIGH END OF $6.90 TO $7.30; 18/04/2018 – American Express Loan Portfolio Rose 16 %; 13/03/2018 – American Express Company Elects Christopher D. Young to Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS SAYS ALERTED BY EXPEDIA ABOUT CYBER ATTACK; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise Platforms Card Members Use to Manage Accounts; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 16/04/2018 – American Express’ Plenti program will end on July 10 and all Plenti points will expire on that date; 21/03/2018 – AmEx Hires Standard Chartered’s Marrs to Lead Commercial Unit; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino to Assume Role From David Fabricant, Acting Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Office

Nice Ltd – American Depositary Shares Each Represe (NASDAQ:NICE) had an increase of 0.97% in short interest. NICE’s SI was 1.25 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.97% from 1.24 million shares previously. With 218,100 avg volume, 6 days are for Nice Ltd – American Depositary Shares Each Represe (NASDAQ:NICE)’s short sellers to cover NICE’s short positions. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $150.14. About 210,696 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 07/03/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Selected by Govolution, a Leader in ePayment Solutions, to Power Self-Service and Agent-Assisted Service; 10/05/2018 – NICE 1Q Adj EPS $1.03; 23/04/2018 – Crèdit Andorrà Financial Group Selects NICE Actimize to Strengthen its Global Anti-Money Laundering Solutions Strategy; 26/04/2018 – MATTERSIGHT TO BE ACQUIRED BY NICE; 16/05/2018 – NICE and NICE inContact Announce CX Excellence Award Winners at Interactions 2018, The lndustry’s Largest Customer Experience Event; 17/05/2018 – NICE BACK OFFICE SOLUTION RECEIVES FROST AND SULLIVAN MARKET LEADERSHIP EUROPE AWARD; 16/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone With RiverStar Improves Compliance and Reduces Training Costs and Errors for Appriss Safety; 17/04/2018 – Bright Pattern, Leading Provider of Omnichannel Cloud Contact Center Software, Integrates with NICE Workforce Optimization; 26/04/2018 – NICE LTD – WILL LAUNCH A TENDER OFFER TO PURCHASE OUTSTANDING SHARE CAPITAL OF MATTERSIGHT; 30/04/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Spring 2018 Release Introduces New Omnichannel Customer Experience Insights, Enhanced Workforce

Among 7 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. American Express had 17 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Sector Perform” rating in Monday, July 22 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, May 3 by Morgan Stanley. Stephens maintained American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) rating on Monday, March 4. Stephens has “Buy” rating and $131 target. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was initiated by Bank of America. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Monday, July 22. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of AXP in report on Wednesday, July 10 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, July 8 by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability has invested 0.25% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Nbt State Bank N A reported 0.16% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Zeke Advsrs Limited Company has 40,790 shares. Tortoise Invest Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.01% or 317 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 0.49% stake. Ckw Gru invested 0.03% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Federated Investors Pa holds 0% or 11,259 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 485,041 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Homrich And Berg accumulated 3,189 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Koshinski Asset Mngmt invested 0% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Connor Clark Lunn Investment Management Ltd holds 0.26% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 360,690 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents State Bank holds 0.3% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 18,740 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 2,562 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hightower Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.28% or 380,163 shares in its portfolio. Condor invested in 0.03% or 1,952 shares.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.73 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc increased Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 15,036 shares to 296,876 valued at $19.30M in 2019Q1. It also upped Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) stake by 28,068 shares and now owns 53,907 shares. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was raised too.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.44 billion. The Company’s software solutions help organizations understand their clients and employees, and predict their intentions and needs to create customer experiences; understand their workforce to drive efficiency; and identify suspicious behavior to prevent financial crime, as well as non-compliant activities. It has a 55.06 P/E ratio. It operates in two divisions, Customer Engagement and Financial Crime & Compliance.