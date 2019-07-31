Matrix Asset Advisors Has Raised Stake in At&T (T) as Stock Price Rose; Joel Isaacson & Company Has Lifted Its Holding in Lauder Estee Cos (EL) by $1.11 Million

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 8.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc bought 27,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 353,393 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.08M, up from 326,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $34.38. About 12.45 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: 5G PHONES AND TABLETS COMING SOMETIME IN 2019; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Made Payments to Michael Cohen’s Consulting Firm in Early 2017; 11/04/2018 – AT&T Targets Claims of DOJ’s Star Witness in Time Warner Trial; 09/03/2018 – GROUP URGED FEDERAL JUDGE OVERSEEING CHALLENGE TO AT&T’S PROPOSED DEAL OF TIME WARNER TO ENSURE COS CAN EXAMINE IF WHITE HOUSE INTERFERED – COURT FILING; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO PRE-ORDER STARTING WEDNESDAY AT WWW.T-MOBILE.COM, WITH DEVICES LAUNCHING AT T-MOBILE STORES ON APRIL 13; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS IT WAS CONTACTED BY THE SPECIAL COUNSEL’S OFFICE IN 2017 ABOUT COHEN PAYMENTS -STATEMENT; 18/03/2018 – Antitrust showdown with AT&T will resonate across all sectors; 04/05/2018 – HEMISPHERE MEDIA – AS OF MIDNIGHT MAY 4, CO REACHED IMPASSE IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH DIRECTV IN PUERTO RICO REGARDING ITS RETRANSMISSION CONSENT AGREEMENT; 11/04/2018 – AT&T and Crown Castle Expand Leasing Deal for Wireless Network Infrastructure; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – FOLLOWING TIME WARNER DEAL CLOSE, PLANS TO INTRODUCE WATCHTV, A PACKAGE WITHOUT LOCAL PROGRAMMING OR SPORTS-ONLY CHANNELS

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc bought 6,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,854 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.72M, up from 76,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $3.9 during the last trading session, reaching $185.08. About 673,227 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.07; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Also Adding or Enhancing Benefits Around Adoption, Child and Elder Care, and Infant Transition Support; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: TESTING ISSUES WON’T AFFECT NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: BON-TON LIQUIDATION TO HURT BUSINESS SHORT TERM; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF ABOUT $93M; 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80M and $585.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 30,720 shares to 82,032 shares, valued at $6.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 4,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,599 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Ltd reported 16,297 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Fort Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd invested in 0.48% or 341,878 shares. 988,351 are owned by Pinebridge L P. Strategic Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.6% or 214,639 shares. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Ltd Liability accumulated 29,929 shares. Family Cap has 7,500 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Groesbeck Management Nj accumulated 1.01% or 42,146 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Invest Counsel Inc has invested 2.27% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Fiduciary Financial Ser Of The Southwest Tx has invested 0.77% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.57% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 89,757 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 0.19% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 3.94M shares. Massachusetts Service Company Ma accumulated 259,753 shares. Amer Century stated it has 6.38 million shares. Sage Fin Group accumulated 1,700 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $115.33 million activity. Polcer Gregory sold $7.04M worth of stock. Demsey John sold 21,646 shares worth $3.24M. $1.26 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by PARSONS RICHARD D on Tuesday, February 12. The insider Hertzmark Hudis Jane sold $4.36M. LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION also sold $4.65 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares. Shares for $4.12 million were sold by O’HARE MICHAEL.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap holds 0.17% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 79,981 shares. Raub Brock Capital Mngmt Lp owns 136,337 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj, a Japan-based fund reported 560 shares. B T Cap Management Dba Alpha Cap Management invested in 0.65% or 9,983 shares. D E Shaw & has 67,260 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 7,700 shares. Mu Invs Co holds 39,400 shares. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada reported 11,386 shares. Raymond James Trust Na has 0.08% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 7,864 shares. Cambridge Trust Com holds 0.12% or 12,395 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al invested in 303,900 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Gulf Bancorp (Uk) Limited holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 54,973 shares. Bollard Lc holds 0% or 196 shares. 10,825 were reported by Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Co. Beese Fulmer Invest Management Incorporated holds 1,991 shares.

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $685.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DLS) by 5,637 shares to 6,186 shares, valued at $407,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 3,462 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 537,965 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Advt Div Inc (EVT).

