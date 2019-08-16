Matrix Asset Advisors Has Lowered Its Pepsico (PEP) Stake; Visteon Has 1.01 Sentiment

Visteon Corp (VC) investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 98 investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 97 decreased and sold holdings in Visteon Corp. The investment managers in our database now possess: 31.12 million shares, down from 32.15 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Visteon Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 28 Reduced: 69 Increased: 61 New Position: 37.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 7.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold 13,525 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Matrix Asset Advisors Inc holds 160,916 shares with $19.72M value, down from 174,441 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $183.44 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $131.2. About 1.01M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 05/03/2018 – BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS – BUNDABERG TO REMAIN SEPARATE BUSINESS ENTITY BUT TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN U.S. THROUGH PEPSI’S NETWORK; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi has been trying to turn around its lagging Gatorade business; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’; 13/03/2018 – City Colleges of Chicago and PepsiCo Partner to Offer Students a Pathway to Careers in Transportation, Distribution and Manufacturing; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev $1.22B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $1.3B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth at Least in Line with 2017 2.3%

Among 5 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. PepsiCo has $138 highest and $100 lowest target. $125.67’s average target is -4.21% below currents $131.2 stock price. PepsiCo had 13 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 18 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $111 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, February 19. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) earned “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Thursday, April 18. Macquarie Research upgraded PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Macquarie Research has “Outperform” rating and $126 target.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelter Mutual Insurance Company, Missouri-based fund reported 98,530 shares. Monarch Capital Management holds 0.57% or 12,737 shares. Foyston Gordon And Payne Incorporated invested 4.31% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Drexel Morgan reported 5,450 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Decatur Capital Mgmt holds 2.1% or 88,591 shares in its portfolio. Bowen Hanes owns 0.29% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 54,246 shares. Laurion Cap Management LP owns 15,599 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Robecosam Ag holds 10,904 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited owns 0.08% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 14,875 shares. Connors Investor Services Inc stated it has 4.05% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability invested 0.37% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Page Arthur B has 10,002 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Capital Intll Ca has 0.11% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Tiemann Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0.22% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 2,382 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell stated it has 90,845 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 21.87 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Cannabis CEOs See Holistic Branding As Key To Consumer Experience – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analyst Sees ‘Merit’ In Buying Coca-Cola And Pepsi, But Which Stock Has More Upside? – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Amgen, PepsiCo And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 15 – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Tilson: Why Lumber Liquidators Could Be The Next SodaStream – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Could Trucking Lower Operational Costs By Matching Tractors To Trailers? – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Analysts await Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.01 EPS, down 9.82% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.12 per share. VC’s profit will be $28.23M for 15.59 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Visteon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 260.71% EPS growth.

More notable recent Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “STAR Market tech board offers hope to Chinese venture capitalists – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “How to Trade Unicorns Before They IPO – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Visteon Announces Second-Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:VC – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Visteon (VC) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “US Air Force Gives Vector Launch Its First Mission – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Visteon Corporation designs, engineers, and makes electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.76 billion. The firm provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media and enable mobile connectivity applications. It has a 21.24 P/E ratio. It also offers audio systems, including audio head units, amplifiers, and analog and digital radios; telematics control unit to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data; SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller to enhance efficiency, and reduce power consumption and cost; and head-up displays , such as combiner HUD and windshield HUD that present critical information to the driver.

Steinberg Asset Management Llc holds 3.61% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation for 59,298 shares. Trigran Investments Inc. owns 310,360 shares or 3.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Private Capital Management Llc has 3.55% invested in the company for 348,552 shares. The Connecticut-based Iridian Asset Management Llc Ct has invested 1.78% in the stock. Kirr Marbach & Co Llc In, a Indiana-based fund reported 104,268 shares.