Matrix Asset Advisors Has Lowered By $1.20 Million Its State Str (STT) Stake; Cibc World Markets Raised By $5.10 Million Its Honeywell Intl Com (HON) Stake

Cibc World Markets Corp increased Honeywell Intl Inc Com (HON) stake by 8.39% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired 29,298 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc Com (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Cibc World Markets Corp holds 378,340 shares with $66.05M value, up from 349,042 last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc Com now has $119.12B valuation. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $165.55. About 1.53M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 16/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace to Collaborate with Honeywell for Optical Communication DataLinks Products; 11/04/2018 – Honeywell UOP, TechnipFMC Seeks to Add Motiva to $31 Billion in Active Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL DECLINES COMMENT ON WR GRACE SPECULATION; 18/05/2018 – GS Acquisition Holdings CEO is Former Honeywell CEO David Cote; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – UOP RUSSELL BUSINESS TO PROVIDE A HIGH-RECOVERY CRYOGENIC GAS PROCESSING PLANT TO CAPROCK MIDSTREAM, FOR ITS PECOS BEND FACILITY; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – HOMES BUSINESS ON TRACK TO SPIN LATER THIS YEAR INTO A STANDALONE, PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANY; 21/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON); 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Delivers Outstanding First-Quarter Results Driven By Strong Sales Performance; Raises 2018 Guidance; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q REV. 6.4B RUPEES

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased State Str Corp (STT) stake by 12.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold 21,360 shares as State Str Corp (STT)’s stock declined 12.42%. The Matrix Asset Advisors Inc holds 152,251 shares with $8.54 million value, down from 173,611 last quarter. State Str Corp now has $21.90B valuation. The stock decreased 2.33% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $58.78. About 1.20M shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 29/03/2018 – CORRECTION State Street Global Advisors Announces Impact of Receiving Payment; 20/04/2018 – DJ State Street Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STT); 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street Corp appoints new country head for China; 08/03/2018 – Dmitri L. Stockton Named to Target Corporation’s Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – STATE STREET APPLEYARD CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 31/05/2018 – STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS CALLS FOR REVIEW OF DIRECTOR ELECTION PRACTICES IN EUROPE; 27/03/2018 – State Street Global Advisors Announces Impact of Receiving Payment; 23/04/2018 – FITCH: STATE STREET’S 1Q18 EARNINGS BOOSTED BY BUSINESS MOMENTUM AND HIGHER INTEREST RATES; 06/03/2018 – State Street Launches Investable Indices; 23/04/2018 – State Street Recognized by RobecoSAM’s Annual “Sustainability Yearbook” for Fourth Consecutive Year

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 374,395 shares to 2.04 million valued at $59.06M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B (NYSE:TAP) stake by 16,263 shares and now owns 136,016 shares. Red Hat Inc Com (NYSE:RHT) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Honeywell International (NYSE:HON), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell International has $19700 highest and $183 lowest target. $189.75’s average target is 14.62% above currents $165.55 stock price. Honeywell International had 7 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, September 9 with “Buy”. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $18700 target in Friday, July 19 report. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Tuesday, July 9. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Notis invested 0.96% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Ftb Advsr, Tennessee-based fund reported 47,189 shares. King Wealth reported 3,228 shares. Guyasuta Invest Advsr Inc owns 10,349 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Df Dent & stated it has 0.07% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Clarkston Cap Ptnrs Limited Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Axa reported 0.58% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Woodstock holds 0.08% or 2,733 shares in its portfolio. Financial Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 350 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Daiwa Grp Inc has 0.05% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 30,870 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company owns 6.32 million shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.02% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). The Texas-based Sfmg Ltd Com has invested 0.04% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Montag A Associates holds 16,166 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa reported 8,993 shares.

Analysts await State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, down 24.06% or $0.45 from last year’s $1.87 per share. STT’s profit will be $529.11M for 10.35 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by State Street Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.07% negative EPS growth.

Since July 22, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $547,995 activity. $54,315 worth of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) was bought by de Saint-Aignan Patrick. Shares for $353,010 were bought by O HANLEY RONALD P.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 58 investors sold STT shares while 245 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 324.66 million shares or 0.23% less from 325.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Evergreen Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 69,771 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. National Bank has 0.03% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Alliancebernstein LP owns 650,884 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Daiwa Securities Group Inc Inc invested in 14,916 shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 33,601 shares. Rockland Tru Communication has 0.05% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 9,553 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 72,296 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corp reported 18.25 million shares stake. Cornerstone Investment Ltd Liability Company has 2.58% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 1.06 million shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 0% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 7,948 shares. 89,249 are held by Hgk Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Westpac Bk reported 140,513 shares stake. Kemper Master Retirement Tru reported 22,825 shares. Northern Trust owns 4.69 million shares. Strategic Wealth Group Inc Ltd reported 0.05% stake.

Among 6 analysts covering State Street (NYSE:STT), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. State Street has $8400 highest and $5300 lowest target. $62.33’s average target is 6.04% above currents $58.78 stock price. State Street had 15 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, June 12 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, August 9 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, June 5. The stock of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Monday, July 22 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 21 by Deutsche Bank. UBS maintained the shares of STT in report on Monday, July 8 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 8. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, June 12. As per Wednesday, June 12, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of STT in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Sector Perform” rating.