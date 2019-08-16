Matrix Asset Advisors Has Lifted Holding in Morgan Stanley (MS); Gates Capital Management Trimmed Stake in Mercer Intl (MERC) by $11.46 Million

Gates Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mercer Intl Inc (MERC) by 22.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc sold 881,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.26% . The hedge fund held 2.99 million shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.40M, down from 3.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mercer Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $728.49 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.13% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $11.1. About 116,663 shares traded. Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) has declined 25.33% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MERC News: 03/05/2018 – Mercer Intl 1Q EPS 39c; 12/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within DAQO New Energy, Mercer International, KNOT Offshore Partners LP, Presidio, Industrias; 05/03/2018 Mercer International Inc. Provides Update on NAFTA Claim; 06/03/2018 – Mercer International Inc. Announces Decision in NAFTA Claim; 06/03/2018 – MERCER INTL: TRIBUNAL RULED THERE NO VIOLATION OF NAFTA; 05/04/2018 – Adam Goldman: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google to target anti-Muslim ads at; 05/04/2018 – CAIR National: #CAIR Islamophobia Watch: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google; 11/05/2018 – Mercer International Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 03/05/2018 – MERCER INTERNATIONAL – EXPECT LUMBER MARKETS TO REMAIN STEADY IN NEAR TERM; 10/04/2018 – David Alexander: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google to target anti-Muslim ads

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 9.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc bought 23,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 284,693 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.01M, up from 261,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $40.07. About 4.99 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 13/03/2018 – BIG YELLOW GROUP PLC BYG.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 900P FROM 830P; 16/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Investment Management Announces Portfolio Management Changes for Morgan Stanley Income Securities Inc; 15/03/2018 – KARSAN KARSN.IS – SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH US’S MORGAN OLSON REGARDING US POSTAL SERVICE TENDER; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 1.5% of Washington Prime; 29/05/2018 – SAPERSTEIN SAYS MS IS INVESTING IN ULTRA-HIGH-NET WORTH CLIENTS; 09/05/2018 – Morgan profits up as it readies for electric future; 15/03/2018 – Books: Art Dealer Donates James Joyce Trove to Morgan Library; 03/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Dan Morgan To Join Bills’ Front Office; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Actor Morgan Freeman accused of harassment: CNN; 09/03/2018 – Morgan Rector to be Named Comerica Bank’s California Market President

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Cornercap Inv Counsel has 0.54% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Fjarde Ap accumulated 368,495 shares. Cls Invests Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Massachusetts Finance Ser Co Ma holds 0.08% or 4.22M shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt Corp reported 198,800 shares. Dsc Advsr Limited Partnership has 3.37% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 434,746 shares. Grand Jean Capital Management reported 10,250 shares. Tru Of Vermont has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Eagle Capital Limited Liability reported 15.36M shares or 2.46% of all its holdings. Atria Investments Llc reported 21,767 shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership invested 0.06% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Aqr Capital Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 6.14 million were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited reported 43,250 shares.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley steps away from WeWork deal – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “J&J’s ponesimod successful in late-stage MS study – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Big Bank Stock Set to Slide – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80M and $585.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13,999 shares to 225,420 shares, valued at $26.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 30,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,032 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).

More notable recent Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Like Amazon, these stocks have 100% buy ratings from analysts – MarketWatch” on April 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Mercer International Stock Popped 19% Today – Nasdaq” published on January 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Home Depot, Ball Corporation And More – Benzinga” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mercer International: Driven By Pulp And Power – Seeking Alpha” published on October 09, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mercer International Inc. Announces Acquisition of Sawmill and Bio-Mass Power Plant and Completion of Secured â‚¬70 Million Revolving Credit Facility – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 12, 2017.