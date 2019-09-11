Matrix Asset Advisors Has Lifted By $564,752 Its Cbs New (CBS) Position; Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Trimmed Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holding By $382,500

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc increased Cbs Corp New (CBS) stake by 6.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc acquired 12,016 shares as Cbs Corp New (CBS)’s stock rose 0.74%. The Matrix Asset Advisors Inc holds 211,770 shares with $10.07M value, up from 199,754 last quarter. Cbs Corp New now has $15.64 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $43.93. About 3.62 million shares traded or 10.09% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 04/04/2018 – CNBC: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 04/04/2018 – Shari Redstone Is Said to Push for Viacom’s Bakish in a CBS Deal; 16/05/2018 – CBS LAWYER SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO BLOCK REDSTONES’ INTERFERENCE; 03/05/2018 – CBS CORP – QTRLY ENTERTAINMENT REVENUE $2,716 MLN VS $2,347 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/05/2018 – @CBS still worried Redstone will fire board b 4 Thursday’s meeting to dilute her stake as Delaware crt hears from both sides @FoxBusiness; 04/04/2018 – Viacom will propose a counteroffer to CBS bid, sources say; 26/03/2018 – Stormy Daniels Delivers CBS’s ’60 Minutes’ Its Biggest Audience in a Decade; 16/05/2018 – Judge halts spiraling Redstone-CBS dispute, to issue ruling Thursday; 10/04/2018 – CBS faces trademark lawsuit over Desilu name; 02/05/2018 – CBS 6 Albany – WRGB: #BREAKING: Southwest plane with broken window makes emergency landing in Cleveland

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) stake by 34.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 22,500 shares as Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR)’s stock rose 30.11%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp holds 42,500 shares with $739,000 value, down from 65,000 last quarter. Caesars Entmt Corp now has $8.04 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.86. About 5.60 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Same-Store Revenues Remained Flat; 09/05/2018 – VICI WOULD BUY FROM CAESARS CERTAIN ASSETS FOR $749M; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop Icon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Resort Will be $200M Non-Gaming, Beach-Front Project; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS HOPEFUL JAPAN CASINO IMPLEMENTATION BILL PASSES THIS YR; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss $34M

Among 2 analysts covering CBS (NYSE:CBS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CBS has $6300 highest and $6000 lowest target. $61.50’s average target is 40.00% above currents $43.93 stock price. CBS had 8 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, August 9 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by Bank of America.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) stake by 4,043 shares to 146,599 valued at $11.84 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 30,720 shares and now owns 82,032 shares. Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horan Advsr Ltd Co reported 550 shares. Moreover, Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 7,236 shares. James Inv Research Inc owns 37 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability reported 158 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Liability Company invested 0.06% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Hennessy Inc owns 52,300 shares. Philadelphia Trust invested 1.56% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Kempner Capital Mngmt stated it has 25,770 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Chieftain Management Inc has invested 9.34% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Trexquant Inv Lp reported 0.52% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Whittier Trust Of Nevada has invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Invesco Ltd reported 7.38 million shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 13,917 shares. Fil Ltd holds 2.10 million shares. 6,008 were reported by Hrt Limited Liability Co.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased Oracle Corp (Put) (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 35,000 shares to 50,000 valued at $2.69M in 2019Q1. It also upped American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (Put) (NYSE:AXL) stake by 650,000 shares and now owns 1.00M shares. Qualcomm Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:QCOM) was raised too.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.03 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard accumulated 51.21 million shares. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 13,838 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Tru Of Vermont holds 0% or 174 shares in its portfolio. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Com LP reported 500,000 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 205,520 shares. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.06% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Principal Gp holds 2.56M shares. Hodges Cap Management accumulated 375,000 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Lc reported 1.10 million shares stake. Cap Global Invsts holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 11.91 million shares. Georgia-based Voya Mgmt has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.02% or 441,800 shares in its portfolio. Brigade Cap Management Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 2.52M shares. Nomura Hldg holds 29.17M shares or 1.09% of its portfolio.