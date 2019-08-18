Matrix Asset Advisors Has Increased Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding by $6.10 Million; South Street Advisors Raised Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $576,810; Stock Value Rose

South Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 24.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc bought 4,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 25,440 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00 million, up from 20,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03M shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Expert Nayamode Acquires Design Firm Bluewave Communications; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 21/03/2018 – U.S. spending bill includes bid to solve international email privacy impasse; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft says the deal means it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 29/05/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Microsoft; 17/04/2018 – Merck Announces First Phase Three Studies for PCV-15 (V114) Its Investigational Pneumococcal Disease Vaccine; 28/03/2018 – Fewer Russian spies in U.S. but getting harder to track; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS ‘l’VE BEEN SURPRISED THAT THE RATE OF DECLINE HAS NOT MODERATED’ IN NEWSPAPERS; 16/05/2018 – National Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 87.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc bought 141,869 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 304,209 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.25M, up from 162,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.72. About 13.25M shares traded or 29.74% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 16/05/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited Half-year Report; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q North America Revenue $2.84B; 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019; 26/04/2018 – BP names Lund to succeed Svanberg as chairman; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: YET TO SEE INFLECTION POINT IN INTL PRICING; 28/04/2018 – Schlumberger Gets Approval to Buy Into Russia’s Biggest Driller

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54 million and $329.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,334 shares to 109,547 shares, valued at $17.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 131,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,790 shares, and cut its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Taylor Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Connable Office Inc invested in 1.13% or 49,322 shares. Md Sass Ser reported 147,359 shares stake. Insight 2811 Inc reported 3,503 shares. Anchor Capital Advsr Ltd Com invested 0.65% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Provident Tru accumulated 5,000 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co invested 0.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cooperman Leon G holds 1.77% or 245,705 shares in its portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs reported 39,224 shares. S&T Financial Bank Pa owns 1.62% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 61,014 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru accumulated 163,217 shares or 2.35% of the stock. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Il invested in 4% or 955,971 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt holds 139,237 shares. Independent Franchise Prtn Llp owns 9.21% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6.92 million shares. The Washington-based Filament Llc has invested 1.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80M and $585.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 13,525 shares to 160,916 shares, valued at $19.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 406 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,663 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Liability Co invested in 10,198 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Company holds 413,598 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Shine Advisory Services Inc reported 0.06% stake. Hussman Strategic Advsr Incorporated reported 35,000 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 4.97 million shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated reported 256 shares. Sta Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 0.14% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). First Eagle Investment Management Llc reported 27.91 million shares stake. Spears Abacus Advsrs Lc, a New York-based fund reported 123,345 shares. Putnam Fl Investment accumulated 0.02% or 5,991 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.2% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 25,148 shares. Meritage Management has 0.06% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 13,900 shares. Delta Asset Limited Company Tn holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 22,920 shares. Logan Mngmt has 0.07% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 25,300 shares. Fruth Invest holds 0.26% or 14,130 shares.