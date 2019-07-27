Matrix Asset Advisors Has Increased Its Cvs Health (CVS) Holding; Loomis Sayles & Company LP Has Cut By $992,790 Its Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Stake

Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) stake by 5.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Loomis Sayles & Company LP sold 18,385 shares as Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD)’s stock declined 3.21%. The Loomis Sayles & Company LP holds 332,952 shares with $18.24 million value, down from 351,337 last quarter. Cornerstone Ondemand Inc now has $3.68B valuation. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $61.72. About 303,298 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 14.81% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 15/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Cornerstone Funds Announce Continuing Monthly Distributions; 12/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Discovery, Scripps to consolidate offices at TF Cornerstone’s 230 PAS; 15/03/2018 – Richland Source: St. Peter’s will have hands full with Cornerstone Christian in Division IV regional final; 11/03/2018 – Japan’s Nippon Life Is ‘Cornerstone’ DWS Group Investor With 5% Stake; 17/05/2018 – News On Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CTNXF) Now Under CGP.V; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Sees FY18 Rev $503M-$511M; 27/03/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Foundation Launches VolunteerReady.org; 01/05/2018 – SONASOFT CORP (SSFT) JOINTLY SIGNS BUY PACT TO BUY CORNERSTONE; 30/04/2018 – Cornerstone announces 36m at 0.9g/t gold and 0.4% copper from initial trenching at Limon Prospect, Bramaderos Gold-Copper Proje

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc increased Cvs Health Corp (CVS) stake by 37.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc acquired 57,290 shares as Cvs Health Corp (CVS)’s stock declined 22.13%. The Matrix Asset Advisors Inc holds 208,688 shares with $11.26 million value, up from 151,398 last quarter. Cvs Health Corp now has $72.15B valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.54. About 4.73M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – CVS STILL MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S ON DEBT FOR AETNA DEAL; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar [21:34 GMT07 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 06/03/2018 – CVS Issues $40B of Debt for Aetna Acquisition (Video); 28/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB SAYS CONSOLIDATION OF PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS OPENS DOOR TO MORE “GAMES” BY PHARMA TO BLOCK GENERICS; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 13/03/2018 – The CVS-Aetna deal marked the beginning of a wave of health-care deals, including Albertsons’s proposed acquisition Rite Aid and Cigna’s plan to buy Express Scripts; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Teleflex, Exits CVS; 14/05/2018 – U.S. to consider expanding Medicare drug price negotiation; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 14/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH CORP CVS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.22 million activity. $1.22 million worth of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) was sold by Miller Adam L.

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased Class A stake by 18,417 shares to 1.05M valued at $37.47M in 2019Q1. It also upped Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) stake by 35,421 shares and now owns 39,897 shares. Hms Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cornerstone OnDemand had 5 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 46,865 shares. 8,828 were accumulated by Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability. Loomis Sayles Lp accumulated 332,952 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 112 were reported by Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al holds 40,919 shares. Tensile Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 8.6% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 1.12 million shares. Convergence Invest Ltd invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.03% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 111,870 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0.01% or 85,439 shares in its portfolio. 213,546 are held by Alyeska Investment Grp L P. Proshare Advisors Limited Company owns 5,914 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lpl Fincl Llc stated it has 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). 13,470 are held by Voloridge Mngmt Ltd Com. Martingale Asset Lp stated it has 0.02% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communications stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD).

Analysts await Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 125.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 136,941 are held by Etrade Mngmt Lc. Madison Holdings reported 0.09% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Brookstone Management reported 5,228 shares stake. Signalpoint Asset Ltd Llc owns 0.09% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 3,982 shares. Richard C Young Ltd reported 1.4% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Ajo L P, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 42,001 shares. Hl Financial Services Limited Liability Corp, a Kentucky-based fund reported 1.68M shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 26 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mitchell Cap Mgmt holds 0.18% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 9,190 shares. Highland Capital Management LP holds 0.02% or 6,000 shares. Argyle Capital Mngmt stated it has 43,373 shares. Gould Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com Ca has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Heartland holds 182,246 shares. 81,637 are held by Park Oh. Linscomb And Williams reported 52,061 shares stake.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. 2,000 shares valued at $105,600 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. The insider MERLO LARRY J sold 166,368 shares worth $10.73 million. 1,900 shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO, worth $101,821. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by BROWN C DAVID II.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) stake by 2,933 shares to 96,402 valued at $12.31 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alphabet Inc stake by 406 shares and now owns 12,663 shares. American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) was reduced too.

Among 17 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. CVS Health had 32 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold”. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $75 target in Thursday, April 18 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, February 20. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, February 20. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, May 2 report. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Buy” rating and $91 target in Thursday, February 21 report. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $81 target in Monday, February 25 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Citigroup.