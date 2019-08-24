Matrix Asset Advisors Has Decreased Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) as Market Value Declined; Diamond Hill Capital Management Raised Its Cal (CALM) Position by $14.60 Million

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 24.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold 125,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 379,267 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.48M, down from 504,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 25.88M shares traded or 19.45% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”; 01/05/2018 – BI UK: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cal (CALM) by 31.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc bought 331,859 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The hedge fund held 1.39 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.12 million, up from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $40.6. About 270,965 shares traded. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) has declined 11.03% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CALM News: 16/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE FOODS INC CALM.O – EGGS INVOLVED IN RECALL HAVE POTENTIAL TO BE CONTAMINATED WITH SALMONELLA BRAENDERUP; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods 3Q EPS Boosted 72c by Tax Benefit; 02/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE WON’T PAY DIVIDEND FOR 1Q, 2Q, 3Q OF FISCAL 2018; 16/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Announces Voluntary Shell Egg Recall Due to Possible Health Risk; 17/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. to Participate in Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference; 26/04/2018 – Cal-Maine at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Cal-Maine at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Apr 27; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods: Production Has Moderated, Laying Hen Flock Size Has Moved Up Modestly; 02/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE 3Q EPS $1.99, EST. $1.26

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19 billion and $18.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc. (Cl A) by 282,654 shares to 6.29M shares, valued at $162.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bankunited Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 672,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.17 million shares, and cut its stake in First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold CALM shares while 56 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 28.88 million shares or 0.84% less from 29.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 6,359 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% or 54,976 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Svcs Gp invested in 2,250 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 83,020 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fifth Third Retail Bank has 0% invested in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) for 100 shares. Parkside Fin Savings Bank Tru invested 0% in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). Advisory Network Limited Liability Co, a Georgia-based fund reported 124 shares. Mariner Limited stated it has 71,647 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Diamond Hill Cap Mngmt invested in 0.34% or 1.39M shares. The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). Ftb Advisors Inc invested in 0% or 37 shares. Laurion Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 13,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) for 10,193 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 62,850 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 20,711 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80M and $585.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 12,016 shares to 211,770 shares, valued at $10.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 28,068 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,907 shares, and has risen its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 1.08% or 1.41M shares. 17,677 were accumulated by Roffman Miller Assoc Inc Pa. Boston Rech Management Incorporated has invested 3.07% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Fincl Bank Of Stockton, a California-based fund reported 4,986 shares. Jennison Associates Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 3.18 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Fairview Lc reported 4,047 shares. Moreover, Bancshares Hapoalim Bm has 1.62% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 125,300 shares. Guinness Asset Mgmt holds 4.91% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 534,656 shares. Interocean Cap Llc invested in 460,236 shares or 2.31% of the stock. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Company has invested 0.22% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Dallas Secs holds 29,868 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. Bahl & Gaynor invested in 3.8% or 7.68 million shares. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advsrs has 0.34% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 14,239 shares. Cohen Lawrence B holds 0.22% or 5,800 shares in its portfolio.