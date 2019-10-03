Matrix Asset Advisors Has Decreased Position in Occidental Pete (OXY) as Stock Price Declined; Oberweis Asset Management Has Lifted Stake in Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) as Valuation Rose

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) by 42.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 8,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.37% . The institutional investor held 28,600 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08M, up from 20,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Allied Motion Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $330.72M market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $34.45. About 46,094 shares traded or 27.03% up from the average. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has declined 12.57% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMOT News: 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q Rev $76.6M; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Rev $65.4M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Allied Motion Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMOT); 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Included One-Time Costs From Tax Law of 35c/Shr; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 3C FROM 2.5C; 28/03/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q EPS 45c; 14/03/2018 – ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2017 ORDERS UP 8.6% TO $272 MLN; BACKLOG GREW TO $100.7 MLN

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold 15,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 225,075 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.32M, down from 240,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $42.94. About 5.93 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $626.14 million for 15.34 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Haverford Tru Co reported 13,301 shares stake. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru has 4,160 shares. Vanguard holds 62.79 million shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset reported 0.03% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Aperio Grp Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 181,573 shares. Founders Financial Limited Liability Corporation holds 12,100 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. 156,189 are held by Martin Currie Limited. Nikko Asset Americas holds 0.12% or 124,426 shares in its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Svcs reported 20,687 shares stake. Csat Inv Advisory LP holds 0.05% or 2,824 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Commercial Bank holds 75,286 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mgmt owns 1.15 million shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Camarda Fincl Ltd Llc owns 35 shares. U S Glob Invsts invested in 0.13% or 5,000 shares. Argi Invest Ser Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 28,455 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.05 million activity. Vangolen Glenn M. also bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Tuesday, June 11. Backus Marcia E. also bought $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790 worth of stock. $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W. on Thursday, June 13. 5,000 shares valued at $222,850 were bought by Dillon Kenneth on Friday, August 16. $227,700 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80M and $564.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 41,479 shares to 250,167 shares, valued at $13.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 35,465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,964 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold AMOT shares while 22 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 10.90 million shares or 141.41% more from 4.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Ser Net invested in 696 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) for 392,875 shares. Blackrock holds 489,070 shares. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 29,954 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Llc holds 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) or 422 shares. State Street stated it has 116,935 shares. Falcon Point Cap Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 17,905 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Management has 0.02% invested in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) for 10,124 shares. Stanley invested in 15,107 shares. Ranger Investment Management LP holds 0.42% or 160,895 shares. 42 are owned by Next Financial Gru. Wilen Management Corp holds 0.16% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) or 5,500 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd owns 26,500 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 24,454 are owned by California Pub Employees Retirement Systems. Globeflex Limited Partnership holds 4,700 shares.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $550.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Portland General Electric Co. (NYSE:POR) by 10,900 shares to 14,350 shares, valued at $777,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) by 14,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,940 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc.