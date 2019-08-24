Matrix Asset Advisors Has Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; Pinebridge Investments LP Upped Mercury Sys Com (MRCY) Position By $1.09 Million

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 5.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold 13,999 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Matrix Asset Advisors Inc holds 225,420 shares with $26.59 million value, down from 239,419 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52 million shares traded or 32.08% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – AllCloud Earns AWS Managed Service Provider Partner Validation; 27/03/2018 – Yippy (YIPI) Chairman and CEO, Richard Granville, Issues Letter to Shareholders; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCED FIVE-YEAR STRATEGIC CLOUD COMPUTING COLLABORATION WITH MICROSOFT; 29/03/2018 – Ex-Microsoft manager lands Responsible Cobalt Initiative role; 19/03/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Joins Group Working To ‘Cure’ Open-Source Licensing Issues (zdnet.com); 03/05/2018 – Unravel Data Collaborates with Microsoft Azure to Boost Performance and Reliability for Big Data Workloads in the Cloud; 11/04/2018 – Commvault Expands Microsoft Azure Stack Integration; 03/04/2018 – KBRA Releases European Structured Finance Research: Commencing Countdown, Engines On; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Case Pitting DOJ Against Microsoft; 09/05/2018 – The remainder of Flipkart will be held by existing investors, including Flipkart’s co-founder Binny Bansal, Tencent, Tiger Global and Microsoft

Pinebridge Investments Lp increased Mercury Sys Inc Com (MRCY) stake by 141.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pinebridge Investments Lp acquired 17,096 shares as Mercury Sys Inc Com (MRCY)'s stock rose 9.92%. The Pinebridge Investments Lp holds 29,199 shares with $1.87M value, up from 12,103 last quarter. Mercury Sys Inc Com now has $4.69 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.65% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $84.66. About 374,119 shares traded. Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has risen 104.72% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.72% the S&P500.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 10.60% above currents $133.39 stock price. Microsoft had 28 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $15500 target in Friday, July 19 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 19 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $130 target in Monday, March 25 report. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Wedbush. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $14500 target in Thursday, April 25 report.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like Microsoft Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:MSFT) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: MSFT, LEDS, ADI, VIOT – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Large Microsoft Option Traders Selling Friday Calls Following Recent Rally – Benzinga” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

