Matrix Asset Advisors Has Decreased Its Capital One Finl (COF) Holding by $1.13 Million; Stock Price Declined; Yhb Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position by $1.19 Million as Stock Price Declined

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 72.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc sold 30,413 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 11,746 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $467,000, down from 42,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $34.33. About 9.47 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand; 19/03/2018 – ANGLO AFRICAN OIL & GAS PLC AAOG.L – UNIT PETRO KOUILOU HAS FINALISED A CONTRACT WITH LEADING OIL SERVICES COMPANY SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 23/04/2018 – DJ Schlumberger NV, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLB); 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES FRACK MARKET BALANCED IN COMING QUARTERS; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: Half-year Report; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – CAPEX (EXCLUDING MULTICLIENT AND SPM INVESTMENTS) FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2 BILLION; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY HAS A CRITICAL MASS NEEDED TO SERVE ‘ANY CUSTOMERS IN ANY MARKETS’

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 11.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold 12,557 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 99,891 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.06 million, down from 112,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $91.34. About 1.17 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 05/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $115; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Rev $6.91B; 17/04/2018 – Capital One Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Capital One: Common Equity Tier 1 Cap Ratio 10.5% at March 31; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-MARCH DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.29 PCT VS 5.16 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Loans Held for Investment Down 2% to $248.3 Billion; 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $121; 08/05/2018 – Capital One To Resume Share Buybacks After Sale Of $17 Billion Of Mortgages — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Total Assets $362.9 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net Charge-Offs $1.6 Billion

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Markston Intll Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.34% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Corecommodity Ltd Liability Co holds 0.43% or 19,573 shares in its portfolio. 254,179 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability. Burt Wealth owns 600 shares. Macquarie Gru invested in 254,476 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 39,401 are held by Amica Mutual Insur. Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.92% or 441,038 shares. First Eagle Investment Management Ltd Llc invested 3.29% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 13,210 were reported by Loudon Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp. 79,196 were accumulated by Daiwa Securities Grp Inc. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability owns 227,209 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc invested 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 2,994 are held by Tci Wealth Advisors. Morgan Stanley accumulated 7.05 million shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc owns 7.70M shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04M for 20.93 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80M and $564.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 18,049 shares to 36,619 shares, valued at $7.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 35,465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,964 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

