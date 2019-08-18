Matrix Asset Advisors Has Cut Its Eaton Plc (ETN) Stake by $507,920; Stock Price Rose; Centene Del (CNC) Shareholder Aldebaran Financial Has Boosted Position

Aldebaran Financial Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 99.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc bought 21,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 43,140 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, up from 21,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $48.01. About 3.72 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – PENDING REGULATORY APPROVAL, CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON JULY 1, 2019; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE FINED ON FAILURE TO MEET COMPLIANCE PLAN REQUIREMENTS; 16/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.36 TO $4.70; 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Centene Proposed Sr. Unsec. Notes ‘BB+’; 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE AND RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE NEXT GENERATION PHARMACY MANAGEMENT SOLUTION; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold 6,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 291,586 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.49M, down from 297,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $77.32. About 1.60 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS; 24/04/2018 – Eaton Declares Quarterly Dividend Payable May 18, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor: Supply Issue as a Result of a May 2 Fire at Eaton Rapids, Mich., Factory; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP SEES 2Q OPER EPS $1.25 TO $1.35, EST. $1.30; 26/04/2018 – GrayMeta Appoints Matt Eaton as General Manager of EMEA; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Limited Liability Corp owns 91 shares. Matrix Asset Advsr stated it has 4.01% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Camarda Finance Limited Liability, Florida-based fund reported 218 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc accumulated 32,813 shares or 0.65% of the stock. First Midwest Bank Division has invested 0.1% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Lodestar Counsel Limited Il reported 1.19% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Bridges Management holds 0.35% or 105,939 shares in its portfolio. Fulton National Bank Na reported 5,108 shares. 155,406 are owned by Macquarie Group. Clearbridge Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Natl Asset Mngmt reported 3,915 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 11,757 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 40,711 were accumulated by Hamilton Point Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Com. North Star Inv Management Corp holds 0% or 500 shares in its portfolio.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80M and $585.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 57,290 shares to 208,688 shares, valued at $11.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 27,253 shares in the quarter, for a total of 353,393 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Aldebaran Financial Inc, which manages about $282.59M and $142.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 4,743 shares to 11,785 shares, valued at $3.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 2,284 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,158 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

