Matrix Asset Advisors Has Cut Its Eaton Plc (ETN) Holding; Altria Group (MO) Shorts Increased By 3.02%

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) had an increase of 3.02% in short interest. MO’s SI was 16.11 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.02% from 15.64 million shares previously. With 7.80M avg volume, 2 days are for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)’s short sellers to cover MO’s short positions. The SI to Altria Group Inc’s float is 0.86%. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $46.52. About 833,551 shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE WILL BE IN A RANGE OF ABOUT 23% TO 24%; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria’s Strong Profitability Benefits From Consistent Pricing Power, Reduced Variable Costs; 17/05/2018 – Altria Expands $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program to $2 Billio; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – DJ Altria Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MO); 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.70 PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – Altria Group and Nikon Quietly Stay Away From the NRA’s Big Show

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) stake by 2.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold 6,349 shares as Eaton Corp Plc (ETN)’s stock rose 0.34%. The Matrix Asset Advisors Inc holds 291,586 shares with $23.49M value, down from 297,935 last quarter. Eaton Corp Plc now has $32.94 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $78.43. About 111,049 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 26/04/2018 – GrayMeta Appoints Matt Eaton as General Manager of EMEA; 10/04/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC ETN.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES RATING TO BUY; 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.10; 24/04/2018 – Eaton Declares Quarterly Dividend Payable May 18, 2018; 10/05/2018 – EATON – SFGW WILL OWN 51 PCT INTEREST IN NEW JV, EATON WILL OWN 49 PCT INTEREST; 15/05/2018 – Eaton Launches Educational Program Designed to Help Customers Better Understand Electrical Codes and Standards; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold Altria Group, Inc. shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru Corp reported 21.90M shares. Steinberg Asset reported 0.93% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Farmers Bank & Trust has invested 0.23% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Premier Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 13,000 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Company, Georgia-based fund reported 81,721 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt holds 4,829 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc invested in 0.03% or 3,654 shares. Blair William And Il has invested 0.08% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). South Dakota Investment Council owns 53,300 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Whittier Trust Of Nevada, a Nevada-based fund reported 73,986 shares. Corda Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 26,527 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 35,000 shares. Provise Mgmt Group Limited Co holds 0.03% or 3,703 shares. Brown Advisory Limited Liability Co has 19,310 shares. 30,048 were accumulated by Burgundy Asset Limited.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Close Look At Altria Group, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MO) 20% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Altria Group: Demographics Are Destiny – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Altria: Too Cheap To Ignore – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Altria: Arguing Against Decent Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Altria +1.4% after earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $70,448 activity. The insider Sakkab Nabil Y bought 1,352 shares worth $70,448.

Altria Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. The company has market cap of $86.90 billion. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen and Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands. It has a 13.89 P/E ratio. The firm also produces and sells varietal and blended table wines, and sparkling wines under the Chateau Ste.

Among 4 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Altria Group has $68 highest and $4400 lowest target. $60.75’s average target is 30.59% above currents $46.52 stock price. Altria Group had 11 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Wednesday, July 31. Wells Fargo maintained Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) rating on Thursday, March 21. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $65 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, March 26. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MO in report on Monday, April 15 with “Underweight” rating. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, August 7 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, March 6.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc increased Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 57,290 shares to 208,688 valued at $11.26 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) stake by 23,586 shares and now owns 284,693 shares. At&T Inc (NYSE:T) was raised too.

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Preview Of Eaton’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Eaton forms strategic alliance with KPIT – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Eaton Corp.: Diversified Businesses Produce Steady Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Eaton inches up after affirming guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.