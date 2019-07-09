Matrix Asset Advisors Has Boosted Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position by $6.10 Million; Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) Share Price Rose While Clarivest Asset Management Has Lifted Holding

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 87.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc bought 141,869 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 304,209 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.25 million, up from 162,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 4.04M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY; 15/03/2018 – RUSSIA, SCHLUMBERGER DISCUSS SMALLER STAKE IN EDC: TASS; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT RE. ONELNG, CO FORMALISED DISCUSSIONS AND ARE ACTIVELY MOVING FORWARD WITH THEM; 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD SPEAKS AT CERA WEEK; 28/04/2018 – Schlumberger Gets Approval to Buy Into Russia’s Biggest Driller; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS SOME TIGHTNESS IN SHALE SUPPLY CHAIN, INCLUDING SAND, BUT DRILLING ACTIVITIES ARE PICKING UP; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND; 27/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NO LONGER INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CONTROL OF RUSSIAN OIL SERVICES COMPANY EURASIA DRILLING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN REGULATOR; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) by 38.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc bought 38,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 139,600 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, up from 101,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abercrombie & Fitch Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $17.23. About 1.25M shares traded. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has risen 2.41% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ANF News: 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO ANF.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13 FROM $11; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO – QTRLY ABERCROMBIE COMPARABLE SALES ROSE 5 PCT; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie’s same-store sales top Street estimates; 08/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Is Maintained at Neutral by Baird; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch To Open 21 Full-Price Stores in FY18; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO – QTRLY HOLLISTER COMPARABLE SALES ROSE 11 PCT; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Shares Rise Nearly 7% After Earnings Blow Past Consensus — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO – FOR FISCAL 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS NET SALES TO BE UP LOW-SINGLE DIGITS; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 28/05/2018 – Civil rights advisers hope Starbucks’ anti-bias training sets example

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41B and $4.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd (NASDAQ:HELE) by 28,600 shares to 25,800 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 5,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,259 shares, and cut its stake in Cnooc Ltd (NYSE:CEO).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $74,966 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold ANF shares while 67 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 71.53 million shares or 1.41% less from 72.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Management owns 526,210 shares. Rowland Inv Counsel Adv holds 0% or 14,650 shares in its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Llc reported 65,729 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Axa, France-based fund reported 97,100 shares. The Iowa-based Cambridge Investment Research has invested 0.01% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.01% or 276,300 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Com holds 12,538 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Aperio Gp Ltd Com reported 0% stake. State Street owns 0% invested in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) for 2.12M shares. The United Kingdom-based Majedie Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.21% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Llc reported 21,146 shares. Parkside National Bank And Trust reported 101 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dupont Cap Mngmt has 25,520 shares. 343,515 are owned by Tyvor Ltd Com.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80M and $585.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13,999 shares to 225,420 shares, valued at $26.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 125,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 379,267 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $660,000 activity.

