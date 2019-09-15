Matrix Asset Advisors Decreased Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Position by $1.99 Million; Stock Rose; Dollar General (DG) Valuation Rose While Lvm Capital Management LTD Boosted by $315,225 Its Holding

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 18.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold 37,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 168,628 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.09M, down from 206,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $54.08. About 5.25M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Focus Adds Mondelez, Exits Iqvia; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer; 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.4 MLN — SEC FILING; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 06/05/2018 – Mondelēz International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mondelez $Benchmark; 2Y, 5Y, 10Y, 30Y

Lvm Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Dollar General (DG) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd bought 2,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 58,534 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.91 million, up from 56,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Dollar General for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $157.78. About 1.55 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Company Received Civil Investigative Demand From Louisiana Attorney General; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Received January 30; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – ALL OTHER PARENTS TO RECEIVE TWO WEEKS OF PAID PARENTAL LEAVE; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Jennifer Beugelmans Named VP of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Same-Store Sales Growth in the Mid-2% Range; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General Announces Paid Parental Leave and Adoption Assistance Benefit

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold DG shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 6,353 were accumulated by Jones Fincl Lllp. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation New York accumulated 0.13% or 19,454 shares. Moreover, Kbc Grp Nv has 0.02% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 22,796 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0.14% or 23.67M shares in its portfolio. Bp Public Ltd Company invested in 0.14% or 28,000 shares. 67,666 are held by Westpac Banking. Citigroup Incorporated owns 0.06% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 516,724 shares. 4,153 were reported by Bridges Invest Incorporated. Shine Investment Advisory Serv owns 0.02% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 401 shares. Horizon Ltd Company holds 4,612 shares. Parkside Natl Bank And Trust reported 346 shares. Polen Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3.97% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 266,853 shares. Whitnell & Company owns 0.01% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 100 shares.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dollar General Preview: Managing Costs Will Be Crucial – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dollar General to roll into two new states – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dollar General: Pricier But Still A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Cloudera, Dollar General, GE, Lyft, Match, MongoDB, Palo Alto, Papa Johnâ€™s, Slack, Walmart and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Dollar General (DG) Plans to Expand to 46 States in 2020 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.13 million for 21.81 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80 million and $564.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 41,479 shares to 250,167 shares, valued at $13.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 17,566 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY).