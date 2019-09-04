Matrix Asset Advisors Decreased Its American Express Co (AXP) Stake by $1.79 Million; Market Valuation Rose; As Netease (NTES) Stock Price Declined, Matthews International Capital Management Increased Its Position by $2.24 Million

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc bought 9,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 164,300 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.67 million, up from 154,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.44% or $8.88 during the last trading session, reaching $267.31. About 797,720 shares traded or 21.57% up from the average. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$1.61; 15/03/2018 – Anna Nicolaou: scoop: the top indie record labels are going to stream in china. Merlin struck a deal with 5 services, owned by; 27/03/2018 – China’s internet tiger NetEase aims to make retail as big as games; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Merlin Network agrees non-exclusive music licensing with NetEase, Alibaba and Tencent; 07/03/2018 Strategic Cooperation Between NetEase Cloud Music and HIM International Music Inc; 04/05/2018 – NetEase Cloud Music and Big Hit Entertainment team up to launch BTS’ song catalog; 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 11/05/2018 – HSBC Adds Santander Brasil, Exits Sensata, Cuts Netease: 13F; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-China to reveal third set of mixed-ownership reform firms in H1 – China Securities Journal

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 85.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold 16,399 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 2,873 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $314,000, down from 19,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $118. About 2.00 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 28/03/2018 – American Express: Richard Petrino Appointed Corporate Controller, Principal Accounting Officer, Effective Immediatel; 17/05/2018 – American Express Issues $1.2B of 3.375% Notes Due May 2021 and $800M Floating Rate Notes Due May 2021; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Consumer Services Card-Member Delinquency Rate 1.4%, Flat Vs. Feb; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q EPS $1.86; 20/03/2018 – AXP: CYBER ATTACK INVOLVED AN ORBITZ PLATFORM; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty,; 15/05/2018 – mSlGNlA, Inc. Announces Patent Office Victory in Continued Patent Enforcement Efforts against American Express® Company Subsidiary lnAuth, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Accertify Launches Next Generation Machine-Learning Risk Management Tools; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 EPS AT HIGH-END OF $6.90 TO $7.30 OUTLOOK; 18/04/2018 – American Express Consolidated Effective Tax Rate Was 22 %, Down From 32 % a Year Ago

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.18 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Glob Lc holds 0.66% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 28,503 shares. Thomasville Bancshares, Georgia-based fund reported 4,331 shares. Carroll Financial Assocs Inc holds 46,584 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Hudock Capital Gru Limited Co holds 0.01% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Prescott Group Inc Capital Mngmt Limited Company reported 5,200 shares stake. Barnett invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Schroder Investment Management Gru holds 0.08% or 448,128 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Shields & Ltd has invested 0.55% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Toth Financial Advisory reported 2,153 shares stake. Huntington Retail Bank invested in 0.57% or 314,714 shares. Paloma Mngmt stated it has 50,092 shares. Birch Hill Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,250 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc holds 0.01% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 6,373 shares. Cullinan Associate Inc owns 59,417 shares. Symphony Asset Management Ltd invested in 0.21% or 7,484 shares.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80 million and $585.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 15,036 shares to 296,876 shares, valued at $19.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 1,369 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,536 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bilibili Inc by 56,900 shares to 332,800 shares, valued at $6.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fanhua Inc by 1.26 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.76M shares, and cut its stake in Greentree Hospitality Group L.

