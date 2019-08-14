Matrix Asset Advisors Decreased By $1.64 Million Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; 3 Bullish Analysts Covering Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA)

Among 3 analysts covering Arena Pharma (NASDAQ:ARNA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Arena Pharma had 4 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 3 report. The rating was maintained by Needham on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. See Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) latest ratings:

03/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $63 New Target: $77 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $60 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $62 Maintain

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 5.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold 13,999 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Matrix Asset Advisors Inc holds 225,420 shares with $26.59 million value, down from 239,419 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 2.92% or $4.04 during the last trading session, reaching $134.1. About 13.43 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and; 30/04/2018 – Cyren Announces Enhanced Security through Microsoft Office 365 Integration; 25/04/2018 – Google overhauls Gmail to lure businesses away from Microsoft; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of Things North America; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Rev $26.8B; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.82B, EST. $25.78B; 16/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Microsoft is planning to release a low-cost tablet line to rival Apple’s iPad; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Wins Lucrative Cloud Deal With Intelligence Community; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and

The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $53.31. About 254,587 shares traded. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) has risen 63.57% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ARNA News: 11/05/2018 – Arena Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 19/03/2018 – Arena Pharmaceuticals: OASIS Trial Met Primary and All Secondary Endpoints; 15/05/2018 – Arena Pharmaceuticals: Coiled For Growth; 19/03/2018 – ARENA – TRIAL MET PRIMARY, SECONDARY ENDPOINTS WITH STATISTICAL SIGNIFICANCE FOR PATIENTS GETTING HIGH DOSE ETRASIMOD FOR 12 WKS; 26/03/2018 – Arena Pharmaceuticals Announces Completion of Public Offering of Common Stk and Exercise in Full of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 14/03/2018 – Arena Pharmaceuticals Ralinepag Phase 3 Clinical Program Expected to Begin in H2 2018; 22/03/2018 – ARNA to Trade, DBX, STG to Price: Equity Capital Markets; 26/03/2018 – Arena Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Arena Pharma at American Thoracic Society Meeting Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – ARENA PHARMA 1Q LOSS/SHR 80C, EST. LOSS/SHR 68C

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The company has market cap of $2.66 billion. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod , which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has a 4.53 P/E ratio. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Company Mn reported 57.83M shares. Canandaigua Natl Bank And Communication holds 3.55% or 157,221 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Financial holds 1.92% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5.76 million shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Com accumulated 162,124 shares. Meritage Gru LP holds 2.57M shares or 6.44% of its portfolio. Coatue Mngmt Ltd reported 4.08 million shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd has 29,748 shares for 1.6% of their portfolio. Capstone Advsr holds 6,662 shares. Moreover, Keystone Planning has 1.91% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ohio-based Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc has invested 0.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Thomas White Ltd has 0.25% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 11,767 shares. Mairs & Incorporated owns 1.64M shares. Davis Selected Advisers holds 1.07% or 1.85M shares in its portfolio. Ohio-based Cincinnati Casualty Com has invested 7.75% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc increased At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 27,253 shares to 353,393 valued at $11.08 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) stake by 1,369 shares and now owns 3,536 shares. Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) was raised too.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 19. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Thursday, April 25 with “Outperform”. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15000 target in Thursday, April 25 report. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, April 25. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 19 report. As per Friday, April 12, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Monday, February 25.