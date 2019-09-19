Matrix Asset Advisors Decreased Abbvie (ABBV) Holding by $926,064; Pfizer (PFE) Stock Price Declined While W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Lifted by $3.22 Million Its Position

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 661.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co bought 74,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 86,163 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.73 million, up from 11,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $36.59. About 9.34 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – PFE SPLITTING COMPANY UP STILL OFF TABLE FOR FORSEEABLE FUTURE; 26/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – SHAREHOLDERS SUPPORTED BOARD-SPONSORED PROPOSALS TO APPROVE, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, COMPENSATION OF CO’S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS; 24/05/2018 – Pfizer under pressure to resolve shortage of life-saving EpiPen; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Highlights Need for Additional Technical Info; 29/05/2018 – Roche: Study is on Tecentriq Plus Chemotherapy for Type of Lung Cancer; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: EMA Accepts Application for Dacomitinib for Same Indication; 09/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 9 / 2018 – Pfizer, Inc. – North Country Region; 12/04/2018 – Pfizer Doses First Patient Using Investigational Mini-Dystrophin Gene Therapy for the Treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; 01/05/2018 – PFE NEED MORE TIME TO UNDERSTAND TUMOR MUTATION BURDEN BIOMAKER

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 5.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold 12,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 236,010 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.16 million, down from 248,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $71.81. About 3.07 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – WOMEN IN STUDY WILL CONTINUE IN EITHER POST-TREATMENT FOLLOW-UP OR A BLINDED SIX-MONTH EXTENSION STUDY; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie and Rice University establish K.C. Nicolaou Research Accelerator to advance therapies in oncology; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie unveils $7.5bn share buyback; 15/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the International Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Pat; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BLA TO FDA FOR RISANKIZUMAB; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL HUMIRA SALES $4.71 BLN, UP 14.4 PCT ON REPORTED BASIS; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80M and $564.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 41,479 shares to 250,167 shares, valued at $13.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 18,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,619 shares, and has risen its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16.22 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million worth of stock. Another trade for 15,552 shares valued at $1.00M was made by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16. 7,525 shares were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas, worth $498,057 on Thursday, August 29. 25,000 shares were bought by Schumacher Laura J, worth $1.76M. Shares for $2.02M were bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. RAPP EDWARD J bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1.

