Matrix Asset Advisors Cut Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holding by $903,857; Arete Wealth Advisors Trimmed Its Nike (NKE) Holding by $497,700; Stock Value Rose

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 29.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 5,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 14,057 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18M, down from 19,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $92.31. About 6.23M shares traded or 0.88% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – Martin’s departure comes one day after Nike President Trevor Edwards resigned amid complaints about poor workplace conduct; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Revenue Rose 3% on Currency-Neutral Basis; 16/03/2018 – Second Top Nike Executive Departs Amid Complaints of Workplace Behavior; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Will Change Hiring and Promotion Process — Memo; 27/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: LULU, RH, SONC, NKE & more; 22/05/2018 – Des Moines Reg: Peterson: ISU football is a Nike priority; alternate uniforms are in the works; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss $921M; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev Down 6%; 24/05/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB uniform deal; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds McDonald’s, Exits Nike

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 4.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold 19,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 457,482 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.65 million, down from 476,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.43B market cap company. The stock increased 3.77% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50.71. About 58.81M shares traded or 187.57% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 24/04/2018 – Scandal-plagued Wells Fargo faces shareholders and protestors at meeting in Des Moines; 07/05/2018 – Sensata at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – U.S. regulators are preparing to sanction Wells Fargo for receiving commissions on auto insurance policies it helped force on more than half a million drivers; 07/05/2018 – Esterline at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – CFPB CONSENT ORDER SAYS WELLS FARGO AGREED TO SETTLE WITHOUT ADMITTING OR DENYING ANY OF THE FINDINGS OF FACT OR CONCLUSIONS OF LAW; 07/05/2018 – PPG Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Rate Forecasts as of March 14 (Table); 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors Head: Technology Shouldn’t Change Adviser Work With Clients; 08/05/2018 – MTS Systems at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Calif Water Svc Grp Raised to Market Perform From Underperform by Wells Fargo

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94 million and $515.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 1,683 shares to 29,446 shares, valued at $5.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,158 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,459 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (LAG).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.65 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.