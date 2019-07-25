Matrix Asset Advisors Cut Its Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $6.64 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Aegon N V Ny (AEG) Share Price Declined, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Has Boosted Its Stake

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc increased its stake in Aegon N V Ny (AEG) by 3800.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc bought 585,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 600,812 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88 million, up from 15,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Aegon N V Ny for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.01. About 588,855 shares traded. Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) has declined 31.20% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AEG News: 10/05/2018 – AEGON NV AEG.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $7.24 FROM $6.97; 03/04/2018 – AEGON FILES FOR FIXED-TO-FR SUB NOTES DUE 2048 VIA JPM, OTHERS; 24/05/2018 – AEGON NV AEGN.AS – REDEMPTION OF THESE GRANDFATHERED TIER 1 SECURITIES WILL BE EFFECTIVE ON JULY 23, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Aegon: Proceeds of Transaction Are Expected to Be About EUR 195 Million; 24/05/2018 – Aegon calls EUR 200 million of perpetual capital securities; 15/03/2018 – Aegon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Aegon Completes Sale of Aegon Ireland to Athora Holding; 18/05/2018 – Annual Meeting of Shareholders adopts all resolutions; 03/04/2018 – AEGON SEES BOOK LOSS OF ABOUT GBP85M FROM DIVESTMENT; 11/05/2018 – VIKING GLOBAL RAISES SHORT POSITION IN AEGON TO 1.01%

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 24.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold 125,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 379,267 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.48M, down from 504,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $56.47. About 8.23M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96 billion and $10.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Elec (NYSE:AEP) by 7,800 shares to 107,879 shares, valued at $9.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 6,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,778 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG).

More notable recent Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aegon: Dividend Growth Is Safe – Seeking Alpha” on May 04, 2017, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aegon: A Good Long Term Investment Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2016, Investorplace.com published: “Look to Aegon Stock for Dividends, but Not for Growth – Investorplace.com” on June 20, 2018. More interesting news about Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “36 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aegon focuses on simplification, growth at investor conference – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80M and $585.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 23,586 shares to 284,693 shares, valued at $12.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 27,253 shares in the quarter, for a total of 353,393 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is The Cloud Space Headed To The Stratosphere? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Merrill Lynch Has 4 Technology Stocks With Solid Dividends to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 06/26/2019: PHUN, MU, IQ, QCOM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow 30 Stock Roundup: Cisco to Buy Acacia, Microsoft & ServiceNow Partnernership – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pepsi (PEP) Tops, Lindsay (LNN) Flops; CSCO Buying ACIA – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.