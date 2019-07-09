Matrix Asset Advisors Cut Its Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) as Market Valuation Rose; As Aptargroup (ATR) Stock Value Rose, Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Decreased Holding by $677,022

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (ATR) by 0.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 6,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.29M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $456.17M, down from 4.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $123.99. About 198,332 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 21.28% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C; 29/03/2018 AptarGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q EPS 92c; 12/04/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C, EST. 93C; 02/05/2018 – Aptar Adds Capabilities to Better Serve the Growing Color Cosmetics Market; Acquires Reboul, an Established and Innovative; 12/04/2018 – Aptar Food + Beverage and Cheer Pack North America Partner to Launch a Premade No-Spill Spouted Pouch Solution; 20/04/2018 – DJ Aptargroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATR); 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04; 30/05/2018 – Aptar Pharma and Propeller Health Partner to Develop Digital Medicine Platform Across Therapeutic Areas

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold 3,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 270,309 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.36 million, down from 273,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $366.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $112.87. About 6.88 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 20/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE ELECTS MELLODY HOBSON TO BOARD; 14/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 16/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS PLENTY OF ROOM FOR U.S. ECONOMY TO GROW FOR AT LEAST A YEAR OR TWO MORE; 14/05/2018 – MyAllies News: JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Aguzin Sees Optimistic Investors From Economic Point of View (Video); 04/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 15/03/2018 – JPMorgan Moves Closer to Urging a Rotation Away From Equities; 30/05/2018 – U.S. MONEY MARKETS HAVE “MINIMAL” DIRECT EXPOSURE TO ITALY BANK DEBT WITH $1.5 BLN OUTSTANDING – J.P. MORGAN; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS; 13/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase 1Q Noninterest Revenue $15.1B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 275,061 were accumulated by Stephens Ar. Arcadia Invest Management Mi holds 0.19% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 6,460 shares. Hbk LP stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.19% or 5,352 shares in its portfolio. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Lc stated it has 63,305 shares. Phillips Fin Management Limited Liability holds 13,390 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Avalon Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 1.32% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Koshinski Asset Inc holds 0% or 22,802 shares in its portfolio. Blue Financial Cap holds 20,629 shares. Comerica Bancorp has invested 0.83% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hudock Capital Gru Limited Liability stated it has 32,879 shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. Kames Capital Public Limited Company has invested 2.15% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Colrain Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 7,700 shares. Elm Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.31% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Mycio Wealth Ltd Liability Com has 0.23% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80 million and $585.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 15,036 shares to 296,876 shares, valued at $19.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 26,943 shares in the quarter, for a total of 302,182 shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.27B for 11.07 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $2.79 million activity. $1.40M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29. $1.96M worth of stock was sold by Scher Peter on Tuesday, January 29. CROWN JAMES S also bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, February 5. The insider BACON ASHLEY sold $599,304. 11,659 shares were sold by Petno Douglas B, worth $1.22M on Tuesday, January 29. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00M worth of stock.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in June – The Motley Fool” published on June 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Oil States to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Investor Conference – GlobeNewswire” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Challenges Stack Up As JP Morgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup Prepare To Report – Benzinga” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Hits A Speed Bump On Its Way To 20% Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ATR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 55.69 million shares or 4.83% less from 58.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc accumulated 78,642 shares. Williams Jones Assocs Limited Liability Company holds 1.37% or 579,981 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks holds 0.01% or 23,387 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Voloridge Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability has 2,909 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fisher Asset Management Lc has 2,535 shares. Colony Group Limited Com reported 30,492 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Kidder Stephen W reported 75,065 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.04% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 27,000 shares. Ballentine Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. Hemenway Tru Ltd Liability Com has 2.56% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag invested in 182,011 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 15,500 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Schroder Invest Mgmt Grp invested in 3,300 shares or 0% of the stock.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $20.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) by 42,417 shares to 11.89 million shares, valued at $555.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 4,246 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,358 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).