Matrix Asset Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS); Wpx Energy (WPX) Position Has Upped by Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 108.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc bought 28,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 53,907 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.35M, up from 25,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $196.18. About 1.97 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 18/05/2018 – Sponsor of GS Acquisition Jointly Controlled by Affiliates of Cote and Goldman Sachs Asset Management; 30/05/2018 – eFinCareers(AU): Morning Coffee: The new way of retiring from Goldman Sachs aged 30. “Silly hours” banker becomes fire; 15/03/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA PICKS CITI, GOLDMAN SACHS, HSBC, MORGAN STANLEY FOR NEW BOND ISSUE; 12/04/2018 – Frank Chaparro: SCOOP: Goldman Sachs is on a hiring spree for the tech team at the heart of its new strategyThe firm is lookin; 16/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Earnings: It’s the Trading, Silly — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Goldman’s Hedge-Fund VIP List Takes it on the Chin: Markets Live; 15/05/2018 – America’s budget deficit and unemployment rate are heading in opposite directions – and Goldman Sachs projects this will force up interest rates; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ Heir Apparent: David Solomon (Video); 18/05/2018 – New Goldman Sachs CEO Likely By Year-end, New York Times Reports — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $246 FROM $231

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24 million, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 7.67 million shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $328.7M 2020 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS NOTES WERE PRICED AT 100.000% OF PAR; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 04/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $20; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AND FIRST AMENDMENT TO GUARANTY AND COLLATERAL AGREEMENT; 09/05/2018 – WPX Energy Offering $400M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Wpx Energy’s Proposed Senior Notes B1; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Wpx Energy’s Cfr To Ba3; Stable Outlook; 13/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $328.7 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2020 Notes Were Validly Tendered

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Financial Gp holds 1.75M shares. Ameritas Investment owns 157,850 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Com reported 11,147 shares stake. Amer Grp has invested 0.04% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Leavell Inv Management stated it has 10,833 shares. 316,147 were reported by Stevens Cap Management Lp. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) or 468,239 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Moreover, Columbia Pacific Advsr Llc has 1.22% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 46,728 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Weiss Multi invested in 1.69 million shares. Beaconlight Ltd Co invested in 2.12M shares or 7.91% of the stock. Selz Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 3.5% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Advisory Incorporated has 1.45% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Dubuque Financial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 133 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca stated it has 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Arrow Financial holds 0.3% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 6,842 shares. Donald Smith And Com invested 0.24% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Philadelphia Communications holds 0.93% or 54,876 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Invest Inc reported 16,489 shares stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 245,212 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has 0.05% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1.36 million shares. Calamos Wealth Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Gamble Jones Invest Counsel has invested 0.04% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Braun Stacey Associates Inc holds 48,046 shares. Raymond James Associates holds 0.06% or 206,288 shares. Nbt National Bank N A stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Rothschild Inv Corporation Il reported 0.97% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation reported 80,702 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Elkhorn Prtn Ltd Partnership reported 1.2% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80M and $585.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 13,525 shares to 160,916 shares, valued at $19.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,420 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).