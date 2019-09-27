Matrix Asset Advisors Boosted Stake in Cvs Health (CVS) as Valuation Declined; Archon Capital Management Cut Its Agilysys (AGYS) Position by $4.42 Million

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 19.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc bought 41,479 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 250,167 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.63 million, up from 208,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $61.67. About 3.19M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 19/04/2018 – CVS Keeps It Real and Unveils Biggest Beauty Campaign Ever; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CVS’ PROPOSED SR UNSECURED NOTES Baa1; REMAINS ON; 06/03/2018 – CVS Bond Buyers Get $200 Million Windfall After Big Debt Sale; 28/03/2018 – Walgreens retail sales decline overshadows pharmacy business strength; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal Tuesday; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 06/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Aetna Rtgs Remain On CW Neg Post CVS Announcmnt; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Rhode Island to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PROPOSED PURCHASE BY CVS H; 06/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CVS HEALTH CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 24.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 210,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The hedge fund held 634,080 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.61 million, down from 844,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $596.03 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $25.17. About 88,788 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS); 24/05/2018 – Agilysys Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Revenue Rises 5% to $32.1 Million Inclusive of 32% Increase in SAAS Revenue; 08/03/2018 – Agilysys to Highlight Next-Generation Hospitality Software Solutions at HT-NEXT in San Diego

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.04 EPS, up 75.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% EPS growth.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28 million and $545.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Volt Information Sciences In (NYSEMKT:VISI) by 272,000 shares to 707,285 shares, valued at $3.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 241,423 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,426 shares, and has risen its stake in Domo Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.04 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.07, from 1.97 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 4 investors sold AGYS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 34.19 million shares or 107.64% more from 16.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.25M are held by Vanguard Grp. Sei Invests Com holds 0% or 42,730 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 21,350 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 32,420 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Albert D Mason Incorporated has 0.42% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 25,780 shares. Archon Management Ltd Liability Co reported 2.5% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 20,112 shares. Legal & General Grp Pcl holds 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 42,480 shares. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 160,330 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 47,899 shares. Dorsey Wright Associate invested 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Prudential Fincl holds 36,389 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Principal Inc has 0% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 141,327 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Limited Liability Partnership owns 29,216 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS).

Since March 29, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 21 insider sales for $9.06 million activity. Shares for $270,490 were bought by SRINIVASAN RAMESH. $51,180 worth of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) was bought by Kingsley Jebaseelan on Monday, September 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Horizon Investments holds 0.01% or 4,022 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 3,979 shares. First Commonwealth Finance Corp Pa reported 11,033 shares. 231,853 were accumulated by Thomasville Commercial Bank. Marco Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 46,078 shares. Curbstone Fincl Mgmt invested in 36,456 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Madison Inv Hldg reported 94,685 shares stake. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Company reported 9,977 shares. Mcdaniel Terry And reported 150,086 shares stake. Kanawha Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.44% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 58,989 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Llp reported 0.41% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). State Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation accumulated 0.2% or 13.65 million shares. Bank & Trust Of Hawaii holds 0.07% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 17,992 shares. Finemark National Bank & Trust Trust has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Washington-based Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).