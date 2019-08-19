Matrix Asset Advisors Boosted Stake in Cbs New (CBS); Ashfield Capital Partners Maintains Holding in Union Pac (UNP)

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc bought 3,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 98,737 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.51 million, up from 94,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $169.47. About 822,085 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Agricultural Products Freight Rev $1.1B; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 02:54 PM; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 08:23 AM; 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.66; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 60% OF POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL IMPLEMENTED; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc bought 12,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 211,770 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.07 million, up from 199,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $44.28. About 2.11M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 23/05/2018 – The battle for CBS is old-time entertainment; 23/05/2018 – CBS DIRECTORS SAY CHANGES AIMED AT WRONGFULLY BLOCKING DILUTION; 03/05/2018 – CBS Corp 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.32; 10/04/2018 – DUTCH MARCH CPI +1.0 PCT Y/Y AFTER +1.2 PCT IN FEB – CBS; 08/05/2018 – Dutch Apr Inflation Rate 0.9% – CBS; 25/05/2018 – CBS CORP CBS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18/SHR; 14/05/2018 – CBS CORP – FILED LAWSUIT ALLEGING BREACHES OF FIDUCIARY DUTY BY NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS & SEEKING TO PREVENT FROM INTERFERING WITH SPECIAL BOARD MEETING; 14/05/2018 – REDSTONE TOLD CEO OF POSSIBLE CBS BIDDER NOT TO MAKE OFFER; 15/05/2018 – A dysfunctional family reunion at CBS/Viacom; 14/05/2018 – Peter Kafka: CBS says Redstone blocked a potential buyer for making an offer for CBS. Source says would-be buyer was Verizon,

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Counsel reported 0.45% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Scotia reported 53,925 shares. Fincl Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.26% or 20,304 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Amica Retiree Med has 0.57% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Raab And Moskowitz Asset Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.23% or 3,079 shares. Park Presidio Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 6.74% stake. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.02% or 34,800 shares in its portfolio. 66,772 are held by Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Oakbrook Investments Limited Co stated it has 38,997 shares. 32,373 were accumulated by Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability. Marshfield Assoc holds 3.24% or 316,468 shares in its portfolio. Pointstate Ltd Partnership has 1.62% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 492,208 shares. The North Carolina-based Hamilton Point Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.4% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, a Netherlands-based fund reported 91,000 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $911.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VIS) by 3,453 shares to 1,590 shares, valued at $222,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 10,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,758 shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Trust Bank reported 5,056 shares. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.02% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Oppenheimer & Incorporated reported 0.05% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Clearbridge Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.08% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Washington Capital, Washington-based fund reported 41,830 shares. Salem Investment Counselors holds 150 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Management Ltd holds 0% or 131,866 shares. 4,325 were reported by Guyasuta. Bb&T Corp has invested 0.09% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Evergreen Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Jefferies Group Limited Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.21% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Parametric Associate Llc owns 1.11M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt accumulated 40,333 shares or 0.05% of the stock.