Matrix Asset Advisors Boosted Home Depot (HD) Holding; Vuzix (VUZI) Shorts Lowered By 15.29%

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) had a decrease of 15.29% in short interest. VUZI’s SI was 5.00M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 15.29% from 5.90 million shares previously. With 696,400 avg volume, 7 days are for Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI)’s short sellers to cover VUZI’s short positions. The stock increased 6.03% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $2.46. About 380,337 shares traded. Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) has declined 69.34% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.34% the S&P500. Some Historical VUZI News: 01/05/2018 – Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses Selected for Deployment by Vehicle Glass Repair and Replacement Group Belron; 06/04/2018 – VUZIX CORP – HAS FILED A DEFAMATION LAWSUIT AGAINST RICARDO ANTONIO PEARSON IN SUPREME COURT OF STATE OF NEW YORK, COUNTY OF NEW YORK; 30/05/2018 – VUZIX PARTNERS WITH QUALCOMM ON THE NEW SNAPDRAGON XR1 PLATFORM TO DEVELOP NEXT GENERATION AR SMART GLASSES; 10/05/2018 – Vuzix 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 17/04/2018 – Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses to be Demonstrated by Several Industrial Partners at Hannover Messe and CeMAT 2018; 20/03/2018 – If a tiny IR firm can infiltrate the biggest mainstream media in the US and pump $VUZI mcap by $100m…then just think what any government can achieve with $FB, $GOOG, $TWTR. short $VUZI. fraud; 21/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 23/05/2018 – XMREALITY AB (PUBL) XMR.ST – VUZIX ENTERS PARTENRSHIP WITH XMREALITY; 06/04/2018 – VUZIX CORP – CO IS SEEKING DAMAGES IN EXCESS OF $80 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Vuzix M300 Selected as a Hardware Launch Company for AWS IoT Analytics

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc increased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 97.19% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc acquired 18,049 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Matrix Asset Advisors Inc holds 36,619 shares with $7.62 million value, up from 18,570 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $256.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $233.98. About 3.17M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – NBC 10 WJAR: #BREAKING: Two officers, one civilian shot at Home Depot in #Dallas; 24/04/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Two police officers and a civilian have been shot at a Home Depot home-improvement store in north Dallas…; 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’; 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript); 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Average Ticket Rose 5.8%; 17/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 08/03/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Commits $50 Million to Skilled Trades Training; 05/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 24/04/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: SWAT team hunts gunman after two police and security guard shot at Home Depot in Texas…; 24/04/2018 – 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 3,371 shares to 28,086 valued at $5.42M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) stake by 34,744 shares and now owns 249,949 shares. Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) was reduced too.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hold out for a Lower Valuation Before Buying Home Depot Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: The Home Depot vs. Lowe’s – The Motley Fool” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Lowe’s Closes In on Home Depot – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Home Depot has $26900 highest and $20000 lowest target. $229.63’s average target is -1.86% below currents $233.98 stock price. Home Depot had 18 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, September 13 with “Buy”. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 1. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Wednesday, August 21 with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 21 by Citigroup. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, August 14. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, August 21. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, August 21 with “Neutral”. UBS maintained the shares of HD in report on Wednesday, August 21 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Cincinnati Casualty has 1.12% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 7,000 shares. Hudson Valley Advsrs Adv reported 62,684 shares or 3.02% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Partnership reported 1.82 million shares. Nadler Fin Gru holds 2,840 shares. Oxbow Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 1,030 shares in its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 287,484 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 1.27% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Aqr Cap reported 0.34% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Company Mi Adv holds 1.21% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 13,204 shares. Alyeska Invest Group LP reported 6,174 shares. Wealthcare Cap Llc has 0% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Capital Invest Limited Liability holds 178,404 shares or 2.03% of its portfolio. Palisade Asset Ltd invested in 75,699 shares or 2.44% of the stock. Hallmark Cap has invested 0.41% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). South State accumulated 66,433 shares or 1.59% of the stock.

More notable recent Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Vuzix Smart Glasses Showcased at DHL’s Americas Innovation Center Grand Opening – PRNewswire” on September 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “9 Augmented Reality Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Vuzix Extends Smart Glasses Leadership with its Launch of the Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses Safety Certified for Enterprise – PRNewswire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Vuzix Blade Facial Recognition Capabilities for Security Operations to be Showcased at the Global Security Exchange – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Will Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) Breakeven? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells wearable display devices in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $81.39 million. The companyÂ’s products are worn like eyeglasses that enable the user to view video and digital content, such as movies, computer data, the Internet, or video games. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products include binocular wearable displays that contain two micro displays mounted in a frame attached to eyeglass-style temples or stereo headphones; monocular smart glasses products for the enterprise, industrial, and commercial markets, as well as video headphones; augmented reality products, which provide the user a live, direct or indirect, view of a physical, and real-world environment; and video viewing glasses as mobile displays for entertainment and gaming for on-the-go users, as well as support for stepping into virtual worlds, simulations, and virtual reality gaming.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $81,974 activity. Harned Timothy Heydenreich also bought $7,637 worth of Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) shares. $23,110 worth of stock was bought by Russell Grant on Wednesday, June 5. 10,000 shares valued at $20,174 were bought by Kay Edward William Jr. on Friday, June 7. $11,941 worth of Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) was bought by Travers Paul J on Wednesday, June 5.