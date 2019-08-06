Matrix Asset Advisors Boosted Gilead Sciences (GILD) Position by $977,340; Facebook (FB) Shareholder Meridian Management Co Has Upped Holding by $304,112

Meridian Management Co increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 11.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meridian Management Co bought 1,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 17,601 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, up from 15,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meridian Management Co who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $183.8. About 8.94 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS IT SUSPENDS CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA, SCL GROUP; 24/04/2018 – But Galloway said Google is equally as “scary” as Facebook from a privacy perspective; 26/03/2018 – Chicago Sun-Times: BREAKING: Federal Trade Commission confirms investigation of Facebook; 19/03/2018 – Facebook could come under fire from large investors like BlackRock for its negative societal impact; 23/04/2018 – Alphabet Earnings: Signs of Weakness But at Least It’s Not Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – KTLA: Mark Zuckerberg Has Decided to Testify Before Congress, Facebook; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO ADVANCE BILL TO RETAIN 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 04/05/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Facebook is researching offering an ad-free, subscription-based version of its service; 19/03/2018 – EU justice chief to discuss data leak with Facebook, U.S. government; 20/04/2018 – Indonesia demands more answers from Facebook on data misuse

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc bought 15,036 shares as the company's stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 296,876 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.30 million, up from 281,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $63.19. About 2.92 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Nasdaq Today: Biotech Wrecked; Buy Microsoft? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Galapagos Deal: GLPG Stock Rockets Higher on Gilead Stake – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/24/2019: GILD,GHDX,EFII,EW,SGEN – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Gilead, Lyndra Therapeutics Partner On Ultra-Long-Acting HIV Drugs – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Gilead Sciences: A Very Core Holding – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 106,713 are owned by Boston Family Office Ltd. Ameriprise Fincl owns 7.58 million shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas accumulated 623,155 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa stated it has 14,464 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.19% or 42,596 shares in its portfolio. Crossvault Cap Management stated it has 1.29% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Security National Trust holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 27,178 shares. Zwj Invest Counsel Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Greatmark Ptnrs holds 2.27% or 110,686 shares. Community Commercial Bank Na holds 0.14% or 10,642 shares. Bryn Mawr reported 0.43% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Whalerock Point Partners Ltd has 0.31% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Grandfield Dodd Lc has 1.07% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Excalibur Management has 0.77% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 12,531 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 78,828 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80 million and $585.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 30,720 shares to 82,032 shares, valued at $6.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 16,399 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,873 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Becker Cap accumulated 3,446 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ubs Oconnor Ltd has invested 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Regent Invest Management Limited reported 2.56% stake. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt reported 33,399 shares. B Riley Wealth Management stated it has 0.92% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Regions Financial reported 0.17% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested in 0.29% or 76,135 shares. 8,968 are held by Hollencrest Mgmt. Ally Financial Incorporated reported 80,000 shares stake. Welch Gru Ltd invested in 0.02% or 1,099 shares. Hartford Invest Mngmt Co holds 1.37% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 289,680 shares. Altavista Wealth invested in 1.76% or 29,776 shares. Abrams Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 4.8% or 1.02M shares in its portfolio. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Company reported 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Investec Asset Mgmt North America Incorporated has 5,079 shares.

Meridian Management Co, which manages about $439.37 million and $202.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 30,261 shares to 60,279 shares, valued at $17.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA) by 17,804 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,978 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ).